SIGA welcomes Nevada Gaming Control Board to growing network of global supporters

PRESS RELEASES

30 October 2017; London: The Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA) has today welcomed the prestigious Nevada Gaming Control Board (GCB) to its growing network of global supporters, taking another major step forward in its mission to help usher sport into a new era.

Founded in 1955 by the Nevada Legislature, the GCB is a state governmental agency, designed to regulate gaming throughout the state of Nevada. The GCB is the first institution of its kind to join SIGA and will add an important dimension to 100 other members and committed supporters united by the shared goal of protecting the integrity of the sports industry.

Guided by a robust set of principles, the GCB’s mission is to protect the integrity and stability of gaming in Nevada and safeguard its future. As the state of Nevada is synonymous with the growing gambling and sports events hosting industry in Las Vegas, which amongst other things is now widely considered the boxing capital of the world, the dedicated work of the GCB continues to increase in importance.

SIGA has built a close relationship with the GCB over the past year, with Chairman A.G. Burnett featuring as an expert speaker on the Sports Betting Integrity panel during July’s Lisbon Sport Integrity Forum. The GCB has a wealth of experience and an in-depth knowledge of integrity matters, and will offer SIGA invaluable support from a regulator’s perspective in the crucial months ahead. By becoming a SIGA Committed Supporter, the GCB will also benefit from the access to a network of industry leaders and learn from the methods of best practice that are shared amongst supporters.

Reflecting on becoming a SIGA Committed Supporter, A.G. Burnett said:

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board is delighted to become an official SIGA supporter. We are excited to join forces with a variety of different stakeholders in the sports industry, all united by a common objective, and we are confident that we can offer a valuable contribution to SIGA’s excellent work straight away. The GCB has been regulating sports betting in Nevada for decades, so we understand the importance of implementing a clear set of guidelines. SIGA’s Universal Standards form an excellent basis for a collective effort against corruption in sport as they are something everyone in the industry should believe in and implement in their own organisation.

“I have been Chairman of the GCB for over five years and I am extremely proud of the work that we have done to ensure betting is enjoyed without corruption or criminal elements. As the sports betting industry continues to grow, the need for an organisation like SIGA to tackle the growing number of challenges on a global level becomes increasingly clear. I am looking forward to continuing our growing relationship.”

The importance of adding to the growing list of supporters was reiterated by SIGA Coordinator Emanuel Macedo de Medeiros:

“I am delighted to welcome the highly-influential and integrity-driven Nevada GCB as a committed SIGA supporter. I am confident that our two organisations can help drive the change required in the sports betting industry. It is great to see the growing number of highly-respected organisations, like the GCB, becoming SIGA supporters – it is a sign that SIGA is going from strength to strength. SIGA would like to extend its warmest welcome to the GCB and we look forward to working together with such a prestigious and integrity-driven organisation in the future.”

Contact:

For more information, please contact comms@siga-sport.com

Visit our website at www.siga-sport.net

Find us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SIGAlliance

About SIGA

SIGA is an independent and neutral coalition of more than 100 international multi-industry members and supporters. It is the only organisation to bring together sport, governments, academia, international organisations, sponsors, business, rights holders, NGOs and professional services companies, from every region in the world, around a common cause of fostering greater integrity throughout sport.

SIGA’s members and supporters include Mastercard, Deloitte, the European Professional Football Leagues, Dow Jones, PwC, the World Bank, the International Centre for Sport Security, the Basel Institute on Good Governance, the Commonwealth Games Federation, the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees, Special Olympics, the Spanish Football League, the Portuguese Olympic Committee, eSports, World Taekwondo, the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and World Snooker.

Comments