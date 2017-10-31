Pocket Games Soft integrates with Leander

PRESS RELEASES

Developer behind Medusa signs up as latest games partner for the LeGa platform

London 30 Oct: Leander Games is pleased to announce a further provider integration with Pocket Games Software’s (Pocket Games) roster of slots now added to the games available to Leander’s clients.

The games development studio behind such slots as Medusa, Summon & Conquer and Tree of Fortune will be added to the lengthening list of games providers now available on the UK and Alderney licensed Leander LeGa platform.

Steven Matsell, the Chief Executive at Leander, said the Pocket Games content added a further layer of exciting content. “In a short space of time, Pocket Games has quickly established a reputation as one of the more innovative games developers out there. They bring a freshness to gameplay and their designs are top class.”

Ken Zhang, Managing Director & Co-Founder at Pocket Games Software, said the company is delighted that its games will now be available to a wider audience.

“We are super confident in the quality of our games and believe that slots players will take them to their hearts when they get the chance to play them.”

“This is exactly the kind of deal we want whereby more operators and eventually players are exposed to our portfolio.”

The games will be available to all Leander licensees from Q1 next year. Leander now features games from over 25 game providers and developers on its platform, making it the leading independent games platform on the market.

“Signing up Pocket Games reinforces our ambition of bringing together the best and most innovative games on the same platform,” said Matsell. “We hope to be adding more providers to the LeGa platform in the months ahead.”

Contact:

David Newstead, Sales Director, Leander Games

Email: david.newstead@leandergames.com

Leander Games is an independent gaming company whose mission is to deliver innovative game content to market more quickly than other solutions. The company’s LeGa Remote Gaming Server (RGS) has been developed using the latest technology and making it fast, flexible and scalable. It is accredited and licensed by both the UK Gambling Commission and the Alderney Gaming Control Commission and has the Security Audit ISO 27001. The platform runs with 30 languages and ISO 4217 currencies. Leander’s Game Studio creates high-quality video slots with innovative concepts and feature matched with top quality art and balanced mathematics. Partner games are aggregated to provide operators with the best and most innovative games.

PG Soft was founded in the fall of 2015 and headquartered in Malta. The PG team consists of more than two hundred employees and established offices in Europe, Asia and North America. The co-founders have huge experience within the gaming industry and the company attracted much attention when it debuted at the London ICE Totally Gaming Exhibition in 2017.

