Play’n GO into space with new slot Reactoonz

October 2017 – Omni-channel slots specialist Play’n GO has gone extra-terrestrial with their latest game release, Reactoonz.

The intergalactic gridslot, and sequel to the smash-hit Energoonz, sees aliens drop from the heavens on the 7×7 grid.

Players will look to cluster the various colourful species to teleport them off the board and charge the power hungry Gargantoon, who’s waiting to quantum leap into the game and release a chain reaction of special features and wilds.

Developed in the Play’n GO standard of HTML5, and functional with its powerful omni-channel platform, players can teleport between mobile, tablet, desktop and land-based channels with the same high-quality experience.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO of Play’n GO, said: “We’ll once again be taking players on an immensely enjoyable journey into deep space to visit the Reactoonz.

”Energoonz proved a smash-hit with players and operators alike after its launch, and we’ve built on the proven formula with out-of-this-world visuals and new features unique to our latest gridslot.”

Reactoonz is the latest in Play’n GO’s market-leading gridslots content, following the successful releases GeMiX and EGR Game of the Year-nominated Viking Runecraft.

About Play’n GO

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Their genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Their games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. They are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier’s extensive portfolio was recently recognised by the award of the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 title. For more information about Play’n GO, who have offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK, please visit http://www.playngo.com.

