Esports Gold ICO investors lock-in Ethereum price

In-depth white paper projects strong ROI for early-investors

London, October, 2017 – Esports Gold, a leading online media aggregator for the eSports community, has provided investors with the opportunity to lock-in the current value of Ethereum through its initial coin offering (ICO).

Purchasers of its Esports Gold tokens (ESG) acquire a share of the betting revenues of the platform, allowing an effective cash dividend based on annual betting turnover.

Esports Gold intends to raise $5.4 million through the ICO to consolidate what is a fragmented industry into a single platform, providing the community with a single hub for entertainment and an ethical eSports betting platform.

The fully-costed ICO begun on the 16th October, and offers the combined exposure to eSports, which is estimated to have a market value of $1.24bn next year, and cryptocurrency.

Early investors gain a discount when purchasing the tokens, providing them with three times the ESG tokens for every Ether invested.

Sean Hynes, Director of Esports Gold, said: “We’ ve created a fully transparent whitepaper with partners, team and fully costed forecasts as our whole philosophy for the betting aspect is about informing the customer. The entertainment side of the business is about bringing people together and you can’t do either of these without being completely open.

“Giving a direct share of the platform provides, in our view, a clear value proposition for any contributor. As most of our revenues are forecast to be cash revenues, this does offer Ethereum contributors the opportunity to lock-in the current price of Ethereum. This should be a fantastic opportunity to diversify investment portfolios, as well as becoming part of a pioneering eSports movement.

“The Esports Gold white paper is a comprehensive outline of our vision, and with such a strong technical and legal backing from experts across various sectors, investors can be confident in its success when the proposed platform is rolled out.

The ICO has assembled a strong and varied advisory board of experts, led by director Sean Hynes who is trained as a chartered accountant and has primarily advised on M&A in recent years.

He is joined by Danny Meaney, founder of UP Ventures which specialises in digital start-ups, Raj Sharma, previously financial director of Virgin Games, now part of Gamesys, and technology entrepreneur Brendon Thomas.

For more information on the Esports Gold ICO, please visit www.esportsgoldico.com, and to contribute, the address of the ICO is at ‘0x3744942C42451c2B42F43a51eE9bB6c6ad0FDc86’.

About Esports Gold

Esports Gold is a leading eSports entertainment platform, media aggregator and consultancy. The company’s objective is to consolidate eSports media and betting into one space, via an Ethereum ICO in Q4 2017.

Operating from the UK, Esports Gold offers written and video content sourced from numerous contributors and websites within the community.

It also offers various business tools for its industry peers, including data feeds, market analysis, consultancy services and sponsorship advice.

Formed in 2016 and backed by an experienced advisory board, Esports Gold sits at the crossroads of eSports and cryptocurrency and will disrupt the status quo with its unparalleled eSports offering.

