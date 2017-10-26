Digitain set to showcase new products at EiG

PRESS RELEASES

26th October 2017 – Multi-channel sports betting and casino platform provider Digitain is all set to showcase an expanding product portfolio to exhibitors at EiG Berlin.

The Armenia-based supplier has increased its reach across eastern Europe and central Asia in recent years with its fully-managed sportsbook platform, which offers odds on 65 different sports, 7,500 leagues, and more than 3,000 betting markets.

Sports betting there looks set to be one of the hot topics in Berlin next week with next year’s football World Cup in Russia set to shine the global spotlight on the region.

And with the addition of a new edit-my-bet feature, which allows customers to change their accumulator bets, and a recent partnership with PokerDom, Russia’s biggest poker network, Digitain are all set to capitalise on the tournament.

Suren Khachatryan, Digitain CEO, said: “It’s an exciting time for us to be returning to Berlin, with so much core development already behind us, we can now look forward to growing in accordance with those advances.

“We can’t wait to catch up with existing partners, and meet new clients with whom we can broaden our mutual horizons. You can come and find us at stand #500, or conference room #MR9.

“The Pokerdom annoucement was particularly pleasing, while I can also relate that we’re also about to take Bingo Boom’s live bingo products as a new vertical. It shows our determination and ability to diversify the platforms of industry leaders across the globe.”

About Digitain:

Digitain is an Armenia-based sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 800 of the brightest minds and creative talents in the gaming industry, with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 30,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 1000-plus games from major casino suppliers.

