Thomas Rosander appointed CEO of Dunder

Dunder, one of the fastest growing online casinos in the world and nominated for the EGR Award Rising Star, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Rosander as its CEO.

Thomas has extensive digital gaming experience with more than 14 years in the business. He has held senior management positions with bwin.party, Ongame and Electronic Arts. Most recently Thomas was responsible for the turnaround of Swedish online casino Mr Green as Chief Product Officer as well as Chief Operating Officer.

“We believe Thomas is a perfect fit for Dunder, says Co-founder Olof Örn. Our product is our Brand and Thomas understands that better than anybody. He also shares our vision to build the most efficient company in the industry.”.

“I am really excited to join a company built on the same values I have when it comes to product, marketing and organisation, says Thomas. Dunder is showing unprecedented growth even compared to the top brands in the business. My challenge now is to remove dependencies, ensure continued revenue growth and prepare for the future without compromising Dunder’s lean setup.”.

Dunder was launched in March 2016 and is likely the fastest growing independent online casino operator in the industry. Dunder generated close to €10M in revenues in Q3 2017 with just over 20 employees.

