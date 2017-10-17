Blueprint Gaming adds Merkur Gaming content

PRESS RELEASES

Top performing games made available via the Blueprint Gaming RGS

Tuesday 17th October, 2017 – Leading UK-based game studio Blueprint Gaming has significantly expanded its product offering by adding a suite of games from Merkur Gaming, the international sales and development brand of ADP Gauselmann, as well as Reel Time Gaming (RTG) content into its online gaming catalogue.

These games, including Blazing Star, Double Triple Chance, Eye of Horus and Fishin’ Frenzy, have a solid reputation in Europe as the top performing land-based titles, whilst also carrying the banner of being stand out games across UK betting shops.

The new content will enable Blueprint Gaming to diversify its product portfolio to target a new demographic, drawing on the extended success Merkur Gaming and Reel Time Gaming content has already achieved in the German, Netherlands, Spanish and Eastern European land-based markets.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Gauselmann Group, which has now manufactured in excess of 2 million coin-op machines at its Lübbecke headquarters and has an annual turnover of over €2.5 billion (2016).

Matt Cole, Managing Director of Blueprint Gaming, said: “We’re excited to now offer Merkur and RTG’s top performing games via the Blueprint Gaming RGS.

“The game style will complement our existing portfolio of feature rich slots and further strengthens our performance across a broad range of markets.”



About Blueprint Gaming

Blueprint Gaming is a leading UK based game studio and part of Germany’s Gauselmann Group. It creates exciting slot games for the global online and mobile markets and its games are also available to be played on over 100,000 land-based gaming terminals across the UK, Germany and Italy.

As well as its original content, which has become hugely popular, it has developed successful slots based on a broad range of third party brands, offering players familiarity and operators unique marketing opportunities.

Blueprint Gaming design and development team strives to push creative boundaries in the creation of slots that are as successful for its operating partners as they are entertaining and engaging for its players.

Blueprint is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UK Gambling Commission and Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

