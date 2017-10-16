Videoslots boosts content with Leander Games deal

PRESS RELEASES

Games developer to initially provide 12 titles to leading casino operator

16th October, 2017: Independent games and platform provider Leander Games has agreed a deal to supply online casino operator Videoslots.com with its gaming content.

The initial 12 slots, including popular titles such as Fruity 7’s, Wild Jane and Codex, will be distributed through Leander’s LeGa remote gaming server, which provides both in-house and third-party games, with accompanying bonuses and language provisions.

The agreement will see Videoslots further boost its extensive range of content. It currently hosts almost 2,300 games on its site and will increase this with more Leander titles to be added in the coming months.

Daniel Hansen, Head of Games at Videoslots, said: “This additional content from Leander will greatly improve our already impressive range of slots. We look forward to delivering more of their first-rate titles to our customers in the coming months.

“We’re very ambitious about what we can offer our players to take the industry forward, and it’s great to work with a company that shares our outlook.”

Steven Matsell, Chief Executive of Leander Games, said: “We’re thrilled with the deal. Videoslots continue to innovate in the online slots sector, and I’m sure their players will love our engaging games.

“We share a similar philosophy on gaming: that the customer deserves more from their experience. Suppliers and operators must therefore work together to provide them with an improved service, and this partnership will give them that.”

Leander Games currently offers more than 50 slots titles developed in-house, and many more through its LeGa RGS aggregation service.

About Videoslots.com

Founded in 2011, Videoslots.com is an award-winning online casino with the widest variety of games in the industry.

With an unparalleled range of almost 2,300 slots and table games from trusted providers, Videoslots.com offers a premium gaming platform to customers, enhanced by innovative new promotional concepts including Casino Races and Battle of Slots. It aims to create a unique entertainment product via technical excellence, exceptional customer service and the latest game play innovation. Videoslots.com has also innovated in customer protection with its industry-first Max Bet Protection.

It was the winner of Best Casino at the 2015 and 2016 Casinomeister Awards, Best Gaming Experience and Best Casino Manager at the 2016 Casinomeister Awards, and Best Slots Operator at the 2017 International Gaming Awards.

Videoslots.com is owned by Malta-based Videoslots Ltd, and holds its key licences in Malta and the UK. For more information, please visit www.videoslots.com

About Leander Games

Leander Games is an independent gaming company whose mission is to deliver innovative game content to market more quickly than other solutions. The company’s LeGa Remote Gaming Server (RGS) has been developed using the latest technology and making it fast, flexible and scalable. It is accredited and licensed by both the UK Gambling Commission and the Alderney Gaming Control Commission and has the Security Audit ISO 21.001. The platform runs with 30 languages and ISO 4217 currencies. Leander’s Game Studio creates high-quality video slots with innovative concepts and feature matched with top quality art and balanced mathematics. Partner games are aggregated to provide operators with the best and most innovative games.

