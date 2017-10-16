ReelNRG partners with BetVictor

PRESS RELEASES

Leading operator goes live with ReelNRG’s slot portfolio

London, 16 October 2017: Casino game development company ReelNRG has signed a landmark agreement to integrate its growing portfolio of content with BetVictor.

Facilitated through ReelNRG’s partnership with international platform solutions provider GAMEIOM, the deal will see the initial integration of popular titles Goddess of Asia and Shanghai Respin.

The two games will go live in Asia before being rolled out across the UK and Europe later this year, with scope to expand and offer more ReelNRG titles in future.

Calvin Kent, CEO of ReelNRG, said: “We are really excited to have signed a deal to integrate our leading slot titles with an operator as large and respected as BetVictor. This partnership underlines the progress we have made and our commitment to ongoing expansion across the globe.

“Delivering a unique and immersive online casino experience is a priority for ReelNRG, and we look forward to working closely with BetVictor as we continue to grow our reach.”

Founded in 2015 by Calvin Kent and Amit Majumdar, ReelNRG is a fast-growing provider to the gaming industry, with a focus on engaging players with stunning audiovisual gaming experiences.

Their games have been consistently popular with players and profitable for operators in regulated markets across the globe.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About ReelNRG

ReelNRG is a casino game development company that is dedicated towards delivering high quality casino slots based in London, England. The supplier takes pride in producing games which engage its players with stunning audio and visual gaming experiences. The firm has made great success since it started and will always remain committed to developing exciting new innovative gaming content.

ReelNRG promise to deliver profitable games that meet its ‘client’s’ expectations, as well as high entertainment value for their players.

Comments