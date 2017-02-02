All the world’s a stage!

PRESS RELEASES

As the international industry prepares to meet in London, Dan Stone, Senior Marketing Manager responsible for implementing the far reaching World Theatre of Gaming campaign, provides his take on some of the experiences visitors should look out for at ICE.

Take on a FIFA World Cup winner!

Real Madrid icon and World Cup winner, ROBERTO CARLOS, will be at ICE 2017 on planetwin365’s stand S1-250. Challenge him in a ‘keepy uppy’ competition and win a signed shirt. Roberto will be taking on all comers from 11am on Wednesday 8th February.

Get in training

Training is top of the agenda for many gaming businesses and ICE provides an opportunity to sample the best courses in the industry for free! The Totally Gaming Academy Theatre in S9 is providing 45-minute taster sessions for all 12 of its courses.

See the gaming stars of tomorrow

Pitch ICE, fully managed by our partners at GamCrowd, is a competition to identify gaming’s most promising start-ups. Head over to the Pitch ICE theatre (stand N8-260) on Tuesday & Wednesday, 7-8 February 2017 to see the shortlisted small businesses with big ideas.

A ‘Virtual’ feast for the senses

Technophobes, look away now, as this year’s ICE is laying on a cacophony of innovations. Forget ground breaking, our exhibitors delight in showcasing earth shattering advances for the industry – we had a taster of VR last year and its implications for gaming and we can’t wait to see what is in store this time round. From VR and AR to blockchain and betting terminals, from exhibitor tech to our directional iWalkers, it has to be experienced to be believed.

Be not afraid of greatness!

We’re not just using a modern take on Shakespeare for the 2017 ICE Totally Gaming creative, we’re getting creative by taking you back 400 years. See The Bard’s work come to life with live actors roaming the ICE halls – look out for Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, the Three Witches and sword fighters. In fact, they’ll also be on hand to guide you from Royal Victoria DLR station, what with Custom House now closed – well worth the mere seven-minute walk to ExCeL instead of taking the all-too-modern buses being laid on.

Take a rest and pose as Romeo or Juliet

Well, the ICE Take 5 stand with ample seating does give you the chance to rest those feet (40,925 sqm takes a lot of walking) – but then again, you’ll be kept plenty busy, as we’ve packed it with an emporium-load of wonders for you, including: a ‘bullet time’ photo booth; a resident graffiti artist doing their take on ICE; a chance to frame yourself (in a big way), and of course a Romeo & Juliet face cut-out board for those ICE Souvenir photos.

Get that América Latina feeling

Not content with providing a dedicated LatAm Briefing seminar exploring the future of gaming in Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia, we’ll be injecting a bit of flair to the floor with the help of our European Championship-winning Latin American dance couple, backed by our drumming quartet sending out the Juegos Miami beat ahead of the second edition which takes place across May 31st – June 2nd.

Out of hours hospitality

We’re delighted to have five partner members of the London Casino Club, covering no less than 10 prime properties in the capital: Aspers Casino Westfield Stratford City; Empire Casino; Playboy Club London; The Sportsman Casino; Crockfords; Maxims Casino Club; The Colony Club; The Palm Beach; The Hippodrome Casino London, and Park Lane Club London. ICE attendees get unrivalled access to these venues, with bespoke offers available – simply show your badge on entry when visiting your chosen casino(s).

ICE Totally Gaming is the only B2B gaming event in the world that brings together the online and offline gaming sectors. ICE provides the most comprehensive shop window on world gaming and in 2016 attracted a record 28,487 visitors drawn from 150 nations.

Gaming professionals wishing to secure their place at ICE Totally Gaming 2017 should visit icetotallygaming.com.

