Dafabet and Play’n GO headline Fire & Ice 2017

18 January 2017, London, UK (Press Release) – Leading iGaming companies Play’n GO and Dafabet to headline the 16th annual Fire & Ice extravaganza.

The industry’s most popular party of the year takes place on Wednesday February 8th at the Troxy theatre for a night of ‘Twisted Tales’. Get ready to explore the darkest side of your favourite Fairytales… closer to reality but beyond your imagination.

Ebba Arnred, CMO at Play’n GO, is enthusiastic: “Once again, we’re counting on having great tales to tell after this year’s Fire & Ice party! Seven seems to be a lucky number for us at Play’n GO with tempting games like 7 Sins, and now we’re going on seven years as a proud sponsor. Given this year’s party theme, we can all look forward to a happy ending, but with all the unexpected chills and thrills along the way that we Game lovers live for.”

As Asia’s leading online gaming portal, Dafabet has always strived to provide the greatest possible experience for our players, and this 2017, together with parent company AsianLogic, we are delighted that we will, once again, sponsor one of the most anticipated events in the Gaming Calendar, Fire & Ice. We look forward to providing all of our esteemed guests, industry partners and friends with a truly memorable and enjoyable evening,” says Dimitris Karatzas, AsianLogic’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Jodie Thind, Lyceum Media, event organizer added: “We’re bringing you back to the Troxy for a fifth year. It’s got everything we need to give you fantastical performance and party. And all thanks to the ongoing support of Dafabet and Play’n GO.”

Free to attend for all iGaming professionals, complimentary tickets can be collected at the iGaming Business stand at ICE ND7 A/B.

Visit www.fireandiceparty.com for further info on the party and the pre-party Dinner.

FIRE & ICE: TWISTED TALES

Wednesday 8th February 2017

Troxy Theatre, 490 Commercial Road, E1 0HX

Doors open at 9 pm. Show begins at 10:30 pm

Supporting sponsors of Fire & Ice include:

AliQuantum

CalvinAyre.com

Core Gaming

Ezugi

Gamesys

Gaming Realms

Ganapati

Habanero Systems

Ifrah Law

iGaming Capital

iGamingBusiness

iGamingCalendar.com

IGT

Income Access Group

Magnet Gaming

Mangostorm

partypoker

Pinnacle

Vegas Kings

WPT

