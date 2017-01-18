LeoVegas gives lucky student the drive of his life

PRESS RELEASES

A 23-year-old petrolhead has been treated to the experience of a lifetime after winning a brand new BMW X4 on LeoVegas.com.

Southampton University student, Leo (yes really), won the sports car having qualified through a £10 bet on LeoVegas’ new NetEnt Live Casino Roulette game, and even won £30 from his original stake.

To celebrate his big win, LeoVegas invited Leo to Thruxton racetrack to test out his new motor, with former Top Gear and Fifth Gear presenter Tiff Needell on hand to put him through his paces.

After Leo and Tiff had finished burning rubber, LeoVegas gave the fast-car-fanatic the ultimate dilemma… Either take his beautiful new car home or walk away with £50,000 in cold, hard cash.

To capture the dynamic action and Leo’s quandary on film, LeoVegas created a video using rigged car cameras, drones and shoulder mounted cameras.

Trying to convince Leo to opt for the car, racing legend Tiff shows exactly what the motor can do, as he speeds around the famous racetrack. Several wheel spins, donuts and hand-brake turns later, the race-car enthusiast is then given the ultimate decision: Cash or Car? See Leo’s choice for yourself here.

The promotion was part of LeoVegas’ NetEnt Live Casino product which allows customers to enjoy a fully immersive casino experience from wherever they are. LeoVegas is leading advances in Live Casino with a suite of games including Roulette and Blackjack tables in an exclusive LeoVegas private room.

To experience LeoVegas Live Casino, visit https://www.leovegas.com/en#live.

For media enquiries, please contact Will (will.dale@jaywingpr.com) on 0113 887 3308.

About LeoVegas

LeoVegas is the innovation leader in mobile gaming entertainment.

LeoVegas casino provides world-class entertainment and offers over 700+ games on mobile, tablet and computer. LeoVegas’ multi-award winning platform offers a completely new standard for what you can and should expect from gaming on your mobile device. LeoVegas is internationally recognized as a leader in mobile gaming and has won several prestigious industry awards, including EGR’s ‘Slot Operator of the Year 2015’, ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’, ‘Innovation in Mobile and Tablet’, ‘Innovation in Casino’, ‘Affiliate Program of the Year’ and the International Gaming Award for ‘Casino Operator of the Year 2016’. EGR Power 50 List ranks LeoVegas as the most influential mobile gaming operator.

Comments

comments