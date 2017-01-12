PRESS RELEASES

Big data simplified, real time marketing, smart bonuses and intuitive campaigns, buzz word which have been conjugated in the gaming space for too long. The Dench eGaming Solutions team will be

explaining how their products will change the present and the future of the small and medium sized operators and help them overcome the hurdles around the essential marketing activities for their

brands. The simplistic approach they have applied in developing their platform in combination with the resourceful marketing solutions Gselle V.2 ranks the company as one of the most prospecting ones this year according to the current trends which are shaping the gaming industry. The company will be attempting to convince the audience that the current platform limitations are holding back a lot of companies from making the most of their marketing budgets and existing players base.

Dench eGaming Solutions will be participating at the third consecutive edition of Pitch ICE organized by Gamcrowd where a number of startups will be presenting their innovative products to the jury and will trying to collect as much attention as possible from new and existing gaming operators and industry visioners. The Pitch ICE has become one of the most recognized event for entrepreneurs and investors and it stands out for unrivaled professionalism in the way they select the participants and present them to the vibrant crowd.

Pitch ICE is a part of this year’s ICE Totally exhibition which has been said to be the largest one in the history with the 5% increase in space and is expected to overpass last year’s figures of 28,487 visitors drawn from 150 nations. ICE Totally Gaming is the only B2B gaming event in the world that brings together the online and offline gaming sectors. Featuring exhibitors drawn from the casino, betting, bingo, lottery, mobile, online, street, sports and social gaming sectors, ICE provides the most comprehensive shop window on world gaming.

For more information, please visit www.denchsolutions.com or contact us at inquiries@denchsolutions.com.

