PRESS RELEASES

Melbourne, Australia. Wednesday 11 January 2017. Crown Melbourne has announced ANTON as Official Jeweller of the prestigious 2017 Aussie Millions Poker Championship, and naming rights sponsor of Event 12 – ‘ANTON Jewellery $100,000 Challenge’.

As the Official Jeweller of the 2017 Aussie Millions, ANTON Jewellery will produce 25 Championship Rings and the widely-cherished diamond-encrusted ‘Main Event’ Champion’s bracelet.

General Manager of ANTON, Sesil Arzadian, says: “As Melbourne’s premier jeweller, we are thrilled to be partnering with Crown Melbourne for the 2017 Aussie Millions Poker Championship.

“This inaugural partnership represents an exiting opportunity for ANTON to enhance the offering for all poker players, specifically the 26 event winners, who will each take home a bespoke piece of championship jewellery designed with only the highest of quality and luxury in mind, attributes synonymous with both Crown and ANTON.”

Crown Melbourne’s Tournament Director, Joel Williams, said “The entire Aussie Millions and Crown Melbourne teams are delighted to partner with ANTON for the upcoming 2017 Aussie Millions. Anton is synonymous with only the finest quality, coupled with exceptional service and we feel this relationship will only serve to benefit both parties.”

ANTON

Founded in 1989, ANTON is one of Melbourne’s most respected jewellers, renowned for obtaining diamonds of magnificent size, precious gemstones of extraordinary quality and selecting only the most luxurious timepieces from around the world.

Established by Armenian jeweller Mr Anton Bahar who began by opening a manufacturing jewellery workshop and boutique, the family owned and managed business remains a local institution.

Now managed by son Sevan and daughter Sesil, the ANTON business is home to a remarkable collection of high-jewellery and carefully curated Swiss timepieces, which continue the ANTON legacy of unmistakable brilliance, remarkable customer service and incredible diamonds and gemstones.

Leading Melbourne jeweller ANTON is not one to do things by in halves, and the launch of its new Chadstone flagship boutique, which reopened in the 4th quarter of 2016, is no exception. For more information visit http://antonjewellery.com or follow @ANTONJewellery

Aussie Millions Poker Championship

Crown Melbourne’s Aussie Millions is held each January in Melbourne, Australia. Holding firm the title of the longest, largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the Southern Hemisphere, the Aussie Millions ‘Main Event’ has paid close to AUD$30,000,000 in first prizes to date. In 2017, the event will feature 26 different poker events over 21 consecutive days. The Aussie Millions will run through to Monday 30 January 2017. For more information, visit www.aussiemillions.com

For further media information please contact:

Natasha Stipanov

Corporate Affairs

Crown Resorts

T. +61 3 9292 8671

E. natasha.stipanov@crownresorts.com.au

Victoria Bernovski / Jennifer Simmons

AMPR

T. +61 3 9428 2299

E. victoria@ampr.com.au

E. jennifer@ampr.com.au

Comments

comments