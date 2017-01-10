Digital Sports Tech enters Russian market

PRESS RELEASES

Sportsbook operator Fonbet to integrate supplier’s Player Props product

Tuesday 10th January, 2017 – Digital Sports Tech, a B2B provider of next generation sports betting solutions, has entered the Russian market for the first time via a deal with the country’s largest sportsbook operator, Fonbet.

Under the deal, Fonbet will integrate the supplier’s ground-breaking player proposition betting product, Player Props, into its sportsbook, with the UI fully translated into Russian, including player names.

Player Props allows users to create and customise their own bets on player performance across a range of statistics and sports in real time.

Fonbet players will also be able to take advantage of the supplier’s new browse bet functionality, which points users to player proposition bets rather than having to always create them by themselves.

Ari Lewski, executive director of Digital Sports Ltd, said: “We have had our sights set on the Russian market for some time now, so to be able to partner with the country’s largest sportsbook at such an early stage in our company’s lifespan is testament to the value Player Props brings.

“Not only do sport bettors want to bet on player performance, they are also seeking a more tailored and individual experience from their sportsbook sites, and our Player Props product ticks both those boxes.

“We’re also really excited about our new browse bet functionality which adds a layer of familiarity for new customers and opens up the product to even more people. We understand that people are busy and may not always have the time to create their own bets. Browse bet solves that issue.”

Alexandra Sergeeva, Fonbet CMO, said: “Digital Sports Tech have brought to the market a very innovative and exciting new sports betting product that opens up what we see as a big growth area within the industry – player performance betting.

“We’ve also been very impressed by their ability to facilitate a quick and painless integration, which has meant we’ll be in a position to go live with the product early on in Q1 this year.

“We’re really looking forward to offering Player Props to our customers, and in particular giving them the opportunity to customise their own bets on player statistical performance.”

Player Props is facilitated by a unique proprietary and patent-pending platform and algorithms that analyses each customised bet to generate accurate odds and automatically determine the result.

The sports currently available via the product include football, basketball, American football, baseball, Australian Rules football and rugby league.

Some examples of the Player Props Fonbet customers will be able to create or take from the browse bet are:

• Single player bet: Tom Brady to have at least 272 passing yards against Dallas (NFL)

• Combined player bet: Alexis Sanchez and Sergio Aguero to have at least 5 shots on goal combined (EPL)

• Head-to-head bet: Kevin Durant to score more 3pt field goals than LeBron James (NBA)

A major attraction of the Player Props betting platform is the sheer number of player markets that can be made available to users without any extra trading manpower.

Factoring in all the possible bet permutations and combinations, there are more than 1.3 million unique markets available for users to create during a single round of English Premier League matches, and more than 2.3 million in a weekend of NFL.

About Digital Sports Tech

Digital Sports Tech provides products for the next generation of sports betting. It utilizes state of the art technology of the world’s first purpose built sports betting platform that lets users create and customise their own proposition bets on player statistical performance across a range of sports and statistics.

For more information visit www.digitalsportstech.com

