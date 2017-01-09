PRESS RELEASES

9 th January – Matchbook is the new sponsor of 16 fixtures at Sandown Park and Kempton Park Racecourses, including the historic Imperial Cup and Brigadier Gerard days at Sandown Park and Silver Cups day at Kempton Park, which will be shown live on ITV4.

Matchbook will also be the sole race sponsor for a number of other jump and all-weather meetings at Kempton Park throughout the year.

Matchbook were able to sign this agreement as a result of their status as an Authorised Betting Partner of British Racing. As part of the deal, Matchbook will sponsor The Imperial Cup day at Sandown Park on 11th March. Silver Cup day then follows at Kempton Park the following Saturday (18th March), featuring Cheltenham Festival consolation races. The other crown jewel in the sponsorship is the Brigadier Gerard raceday at Sandown Park on 25 May, that features the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes and Group 3 Henry II Stakes.

Phil White, London Region Director for The Jockey Club, said: “We warmly welcome Matchbook as our new partner for these important fixtures at Kempton Park and Sandown Park Racecourses. We were delighted to be able to sign this deal and expand our relationship on account of their status as an Authorised Betting Partner of British Racing and look forward to exciting renewals of these prestigious races.”

Mark Brosnan, Matchbook CEO, said: “These sponsorships are part of Matchbook’s commitment to be the betting exchange for horse racing with consistently stand-out pricing on favourites every day in UK and Irish racing. This is part of our overarching strategy to disrupt the complacency of not only our exchange rivals, but the Sportsbooks too. “

It’s important to us, and our customers, that every horse racing bet with Matchbook contributes to the future growth of British Horseracing and being an Authorised Betting Partner is just one of the ways we can demonstrate our commitment to the sport.”

Brosnan added, “Matchbook horse racing product was launched in July 2016, bringing Matchbook’s reputation for unparalleled value to horseracing for the first time. It runs on its next-generation platform, designed to scale to tens of thousands of transactions per second, offering punters a lightning-fast way to bet on every race, every day.

“With speed at the very core of our technology, we strongly believe that our horse racing product will become the best in the world. We provide a lightning-fast platform, unmatched value and the tools bettors’ need to make smarter, more informed bets because we win when our customers win.”

1. Jockey Club Racecourses supports British Racing’s Authorised Betting Partners (ABP) initiative by only entering into new sponsorship agreements with betting firms if they are ABPs i.e. making a fair contribution to British Racing through appropriate funding agreements with the sport.

2. About Matchbook:

Matchbook is a revolutionary sports betting exchange designed for the professional and savvy sports bettor. Matchbook has one main goal, to return the maximum amount of value to the punter. Matchbook’s liquid markets and low commissions aims to offer all punters a competitive advantage over betting with a regular bookmaker or other betting exchange alternatives.

Matchbook is committed to being a leading force in horse racing betting, and has shown it is ready to invest, not just in its new racing platform that launched in July 2016, but also in British horseracing through its sponsorship of Glorious Goodwood and its status as an Authorised Betting Partner.

More information is available at www.Matchbook.com

3. About Kempton Park and Sandown Park:

Kempton Park and Sandown Park are part of The Jockey Club, which has been at the heart of British racing for more than 260 years. Today the largest commercial group in the sport, The Jockey Club runs the leading racecourse group in the UK by turnover (2015: £174.2m), attendances (2015: 1.95m), total prize money (2015: £43.9m), contribution to prize money (2015: £19.9m) and quality racing (Group and Graded races); more than 3,000 acres of world-class training grounds in Newmarket, Lambourn and Epsom Downs; The National Stud breeding enterprise and education provider; and the charity for racing’s people in need, Racing Welfare. Governed by Royal Charter, every penny The Jockey Club makes it puts back into British racing. More information is available at www.thejockeyclub.co.uk.

