Leicester was the most profitable Premier League side for punters in 2016

SPORTS

Online gambling outfit, NetBet, has taken a look at the outcome of a £10 weekly winning bet on your favourite team in the Premier League and it’s the champions Leicester who are the most profitable.



Have you ever wondered what would happen if you made a £10 bet each time your favourite team played in the Premier League?

Well, wonder no more, NetBet has you covered.

The online gambling outfit has churned the numbers and it’s Leicester who is the most profitable side, netting you a £53.80 profit. The Foxes were the surprise package of last season, winning the 2015/16 Premier League after starting the year as relegation fodder.

The defence of their title has been a little ropey, to say the least, with only five wins, and nine losses. But they performed so far above expectation last season they still managed to top the charts (Burnley fans would have made more profit = £174.20, but I’m not counting them as they were in the Championship for the vast majority of 2016).

Chelsea fans would have also made a profit despite a torrid start to the 2015/16 season. When Jose Mourinho left in December 2015, his Chelsea side was only a point above the relegation zone, but in came Gus Hiddink to pick up ten victories to end the season in fine form. Antonio Conte has since taken over the reins, leading Chelsea to the top of the Premier League with a run of 13 consecutive victories before their recent defeat against Spurs.

Only four more teams would have been profitable.

Tony Pulis’s West Brom side might not play the prettiest football in the division, but they did win enough games against the odds to net Baggies fans a £32.50 profit. And West Ham’s finest Premier League performance to date is the reason Hammers fans would have won £32.50. Slaven Bilic’s side has not started well this season but did beat all the top sides against the odds last season, hence the profit.

Southampton continues to be a safe bet despite losing all of their star players and manager year-in-year-out. Saints fans would have picked up a profit of £27.90. Man Utd might not be winning titles these days, but regular £10 winning bets would have earned Red Devils a £19.40 profit.

Finally, and surprisingly, Swansea would have netted you a £26.20 profit. The Welsh side may be languishing in the bottom three and on their third manager in two seasons. But they did pick up vital aways wins last season away at Arsenal (12/1), West Ham (8/1) and Everton (5/1).

At the other end of the Punter’s Profit Table, Crystal Palace fans won’t be surprised to hear that Alan Pardew made them the least profitable side. Eagles fans would have picked up a £219.90 loss, and they don’t seem to be getting any better with Big Sam in the hot seat. Everton’s Ronald Koeman would have created a £112.90 hole in the pocket, and Mark Hughes’s inconsistent Stoke side would have set back the Bet365 owners £99.20, although I am sure they can afford it.

And what about Arsenal?

Title contender going down to the wire last season and constantly in the Top 4 this season. A regular £10 bet on Arsenal would have netted Gooners a £78.10 loss. Even Hull fans would have been better off.

Here is the full table.

Thanks to NetBet for the data.

1. BURNLEY £174.20

2. LEICESTER £53.80

3. CHELSEA £39.80

4. WEST BROM £32.50

5. WEST HAM £29.70

6. SOUTHAMPTON £27.90

7. SWANSEA £26.20

8. MAN UNITED £19.40

9. LIVERPOOL -£5.50

10. TOTTENHAM -£7.60

11. WATFORD -£25.00

12. BOURNEMOUTH -£27.80

13. MAN CITY -£35.60

14. SUNDERLAND -£38.10

15. MIDDLESBROUGH -£58.75

16. HULL CITY -£59.80

17. ARSENAL -£78.10

18. STOKE CITY -£99.20

19. EVERTON -£112.90

20. CRYSTAL PALACE -£219.90

Comments

comments