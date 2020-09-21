The Long Con: Jimmy Nguyen explains the disruptive power of Bitcoin

The gambling industry can find a lot of benefits from Bitcoin SV (BSV), but it’s easy to get confused by all of the other blockchain offerings out there. Thankfully, the gambling track at the CoinGeek Live conference is here to clear up all the questions you might have, and Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen joined our Becky Liggero Fontana on this week’s episode of the Long Con to inspire gambling professionals to attend. Nguyen also dives into the fascinating details of his background, including how he got involved in iGaming and BSV and his journey to becoming one of the best speakers on the circuit.