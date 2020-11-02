Skip to content
Business
The Long Con: Alex Pang believes the early bird can catch the creativity bug
Video
2 hours Ago
Spain’s gambling ad restrictions violate EU laws, states EGBA
Erik Gibbs
4 hours Ago
Dutch gambling regulators give a preview of new license requirements
Erik Gibbs
4 hours Ago
Michigan eases self-exclusion rules for gamblers
Erik Gibbs
4 hours Ago
Casino
PAGCOR loses appeal over Waterfront Philippines casino license
Erik Gibbs
4 hours Ago
Fitch Ratings loses confidence in Atlantic City’s casino scene
Erik Gibbs
5 hours Ago
Macau casino gambling revenue down ‘only’ 72.5% in October
Steven Stradbrooke
22 hours Ago
Singapore casinos pay smaller fines, welcome fewer locals
Steven Stradbrooke
1 November 2020
Poker
How playing Cribbage can improve your poker game
Paul Seaton
10 hours Ago
Galfond on the deck as October ends with Kornuth on top
Paul Seaton
11 hours Ago
GGPoker break Guinness World Record with WSOP main event
Paul Seaton
12 hours Ago
The last days of hype: Negreanu and Polk will begin heads-up show on screen
Paul Seaton
29 October 2020
Sports
NFL Sunday action gives football fans a smorgasbord of excitement
Erik Gibbs
6 hours Ago
Election odds show signs of a Trump upset victory with 4 days to go
Derek Tonin
30 October 2020
The Falcons stun the Panthers in Thursday Night Football
Erik Gibbs
30 October 2020
Premier League preview – Gameweek #7
Paul Seaton
30 October 2020
Events
iGaming Next: Online to offer valuable insights you can’t get anywhere else
Derek Tonin
5 hours Ago
CalvinAyre.com November 2020 Featured Conferences & Events
Derek Tonin
29 October 2020
Minor league regulations a major corruption problem
Derek Tonin
23 October 2020
Regulations will get worse if operators don’t act now
Derek Tonin
22 October 2020
Bitcoin
Walkthrough shows how Bitcoin’s Tokenized could help the gambling biz
Derek Tonin
30 October 2020
Digital currency is becoming more important than gold with Millennials
Erik Gibbs
29 October 2020
Kenya considering regulated digital currencies, CBDC
Derek Tonin
28 October 2020
US Fed Reserve might be ready to define digital currency as real money
Erik Gibbs
27 October 2020
Videos
The Long Con: Alex Pang believes the early bird can catch the creativity bug
2 hours Ago
Betsson’s Eitan Gorodetsky believes affiliates are winning the battle in marketing innovation
30 October 2020
Becky’s Affiliated: iGaming NEXT taking steps to disrupt the digital event space
29 October 2020
Matthew Shaddick: U.S. election ‘biggest betting market the world has ever seen’
28 October 2020
Ventures
What’s the best social media platform for your iGaming business
Daniel Gardner
19 October 2020
Managing your boss makes life better for everyone
Derek Tonin
7 October 2020
Dexterous robots are coming to the US Air Force
Erik Gibbs
7 October 2020
All day Zoom calls are 2020s new micromanaging trend
Derek Tonin
30 September 2020
Life
NASA to give the moon Internet access, SpaceX to give it to Earth
Erik Gibbs
21 October 2020
The EU considers a ban on unproven, potentially hazardous chemicals
Erik Gibbs
16 October 2020
New Google Glass tech lets bosses see what their teams see
Derek Tonin
15 October 2020
AI-based Mustard is helping young athletes improve their game
Erik Gibbs
14 October 2020
The Long Con: Alex Pang believes the early bird can catch the creativity bug
2 hours Ago
Leading author Alex Pang shares his advice on how to stay productive in the digital age.
Betsson’s Eitan Gorodetsky believes affiliates are winning the battle in marketing innovation
30 October 2020
Matthew Shaddick: U.S. election ‘biggest betting market the world has ever seen’
28 October 2020
The Long Con: Rahul Sood says blockchain and esports belong together
26 October 2020
Alessandro Valente: Brazil an easy entry point to LATAM
21 October 2020
The Long Con: Stephen Crystal talks about gambling’s problem with change
19 October 2020
RAiG Chairman Clive Hawkswood believes its time for affiliates to step up
14 October 2020
The Long Con: Phil Fraser on the online bingo affiliate journey
12 October 2020
CasinoGrounds CEO Tobias Svensen offers a fresh perspective on slots innovation
7 October 2020
