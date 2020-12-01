Skip to content
Main Navigation
Business
Tabcorp fined (again) for violating NSW gambling ad rules
Peter Amsel
5 hours Ago
Malta online gambling ops reported record suspicious transactions in 2019
Peter Amsel
7 hours Ago
LeoVegas, Spillehallen online casinos cop to Danish AML shortcomings
Peter Amsel
11 hours Ago
China lottery sales grow in October but it won’t last
Steven Stradbrooke
14 hours Ago
Older Posts
Casino
Quebec orders independent audit of casino-mafia allegations
Steven Stradbrooke
10 hours Ago
Melco Resorts gets a little breathing room to pay lenders
Erik Gibbs
22 hours Ago
Pressure mounts as owner of London’s Park Lane Club remains anonymous
Erik Gibbs
22 hours Ago
Macau saw a sharp decline in gaming-related crime this year
Erik Gibbs
22 hours Ago
Older Posts
Poker
Maria Ho reflects on her poker career and shift to online play
Daniel Gardner
46 mins Ago
Day 1a of WSOP Main Event sees 62 progress to day 2
Paul Seaton
7 hours Ago
GGPoker teams up with Poker Shares
Paul Seaton
7 hours Ago
Seven poker quotes from poker underdogs to inspire you
Paul Seaton
12 hours Ago
Older Posts
Sports
Seahawks take down the Eagles as DK Metcalf has best game ever
Erik Gibbs
11 mins Ago
Champions League sportsbetting preview
Paul Seaton
7 hours Ago
Gonzaga sits atop 2021 NCAA tournament odds
Dan Taylor
12 hours Ago
Tri Nations Rugby Round 6 Preview & Tips
Daniel Gardner
23 hours Ago
Older Posts
Events
CalvinAyre.com December 2020 Featured Conferences & Events
Derek Tonin
26 November 2020
Europe has to move past stuffy, tiny casinos to IRs: SiGMA Europe
Derek Tonin
25 November 2020
Sportsbook bosses talk about the lessons of 2020
Derek Tonin
25 November 2020
European gambling stunted by overregulation: SiGMA Europe
Derek Tonin
24 November 2020
Older Posts
Bitcoin
BitBoss innovates for Bitcoin gambling with blackjack, exchange services
Derek Tonin
27 November 2020
Rumored US Bitcoin regulations could help gambling, hurt exchanges
Derek Tonin
26 November 2020
Bitcoin reduces operation costs with P2P and SPV software release
Derek Tonin
20 November 2020
Hong Kong applies new regulations to digital currencies
Derek Tonin
18 November 2020
Older Posts
Videos
Maria Ho reflects on her poker career and shift to online play
46 mins Ago
Dylan Slaney thinks online gambling needs to learn from Netflix
23 hours Ago
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 2
27 November 2020
Becky’s Affiliated: How WGES will maintain its exclusive feel in a digital platform
26 November 2020
Older Posts
Ventures
Business owners should turn to podcasts in 2021 to make money
Erik Gibbs
22 hours Ago
Transform your productivity with these hacks
Daniel Gardner
20 November 2020
Four ways to gather employee feedback and use it effectively
Derek Tonin
18 November 2020
Creating a culture of mistakes
Dr. Darina Goldin
12 November 2020
Older Posts
Life
Dressing for success while working from home
Derek Tonin
22 hours Ago
Exploring the best countries to work like you’re on vacation
Erik Gibbs
26 November 2020
It’s possible to enjoy meditating, even if you hate meditating
Erik Gibbs
23 November 2020
Academy Awards 2021 host betting markets open
Daniel Gardner
20 November 2020
Older Posts
Bitcoin for Gambling
Players
Operators
Content Providers
Service Providers
Resources
Follow Us
https://youtu.be/xtTPUp1A9qo
Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled:
Maria Ho reflects on her poker career and shift to online play (https://youtu.be/xtTPUp1A9qo)
Maria Ho reflects on her poker career and shift to online play
46 mins Ago
Maria Ho sits down for a one on one chat to reflect on one of the great poker careers.
Dylan Slaney thinks online gambling needs to learn from Netflix
23 hours Ago
Sam Brown talks about emerging trends in slots
25 November 2020
Florencia Brancato says to be on the ground if you want to know LATAM
24 November 2020
Robin Eirik Reed wants a space for thought leadership in iGaming
23 November 2020
Jason Shiers has a different way of looking at problem gambling
18 November 2020
EEG CTO John Brackens on the future of esports
17 November 2020
The Long Con: Rasmus Sojmark sees opportunities in the online events
16 November 2020
Jamie Mitchell teases big things coming from Low6
11 November 2020
Older Posts
get the latest gambling news from calvin ayre
×
Hide on next page load?
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.
Ok