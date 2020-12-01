Skip to content
Main Navigation
Business
JD Duarte sees a big future for NFL in Latin America
Video
15 mins Ago
Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup –December 1, 2020
Daniel Gardner
2 hours Ago
ZenSports advances growth plans with Tennessee, Virginia applications
Erik Gibbs
3 hours Ago
Germany clears the air on horserace betting taxes; operator to pony up
Erik Gibbs
4 hours Ago
Older Posts
Casino
Cherokee feeling the pinch as Lumbee tribe look to get into tribal gambling
Derek Tonin
23 mins Ago
Las Vegas strip a bad investment with low tourism and convention attendance
Derek Tonin
1 hour Ago
Three new casinos would give NY $1.5 billion, former gov. asserts
Erik Gibbs
4 hours Ago
Macau full-year GDP to fall, but not as much as previously forecast
Erik Gibbs
5 hours Ago
Older Posts
Poker
Maria Ho reflects on her poker career and shift to online play
Daniel Gardner
6 hours Ago
Day 1a of WSOP Main Event sees 62 progress to day 2
Paul Seaton
12 hours Ago
GGPoker teams up with Poker Shares
Paul Seaton
13 hours Ago
Seven poker quotes from poker underdogs to inspire you
Paul Seaton
17 hours Ago
Older Posts
Sports
Seahawks take down the Eagles as DK Metcalf has best game ever
Erik Gibbs
6 hours Ago
Champions League sportsbetting preview
Paul Seaton
13 hours Ago
Gonzaga sits atop 2021 NCAA tournament odds
Dan Taylor
17 hours Ago
Tri Nations Rugby Round 6 Preview & Tips
Daniel Gardner
30 November 2020
Older Posts
Events
CalvinAyre.com December 2020 Featured Conferences & Events
Derek Tonin
26 November 2020
Europe has to move past stuffy, tiny casinos to IRs: SiGMA Europe
Derek Tonin
25 November 2020
Sportsbook bosses talk about the lessons of 2020
Derek Tonin
25 November 2020
European gambling stunted by overregulation: SiGMA Europe
Derek Tonin
24 November 2020
Older Posts
Bitcoin
BitBoss innovates for Bitcoin gambling with blackjack, exchange services
Derek Tonin
27 November 2020
Rumored US Bitcoin regulations could help gambling, hurt exchanges
Derek Tonin
26 November 2020
Bitcoin reduces operation costs with P2P and SPV software release
Derek Tonin
20 November 2020
Hong Kong applies new regulations to digital currencies
Derek Tonin
18 November 2020
Older Posts
Videos
JD Duarte sees a big future for NFL in Latin America
13 mins Ago
Maria Ho reflects on her poker career and shift to online play
6 hours Ago
Dylan Slaney thinks online gambling needs to learn from Netflix
30 November 2020
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 2
27 November 2020
Older Posts
Ventures
Business owners should turn to podcasts in 2021 to make money
Erik Gibbs
30 November 2020
Transform your productivity with these hacks
Daniel Gardner
20 November 2020
Four ways to gather employee feedback and use it effectively
Derek Tonin
18 November 2020
Creating a culture of mistakes
Dr. Darina Goldin
12 November 2020
Older Posts
Life
Dressing for success while working from home
Derek Tonin
30 November 2020
Exploring the best countries to work like you’re on vacation
Erik Gibbs
26 November 2020
It’s possible to enjoy meditating, even if you hate meditating
Erik Gibbs
23 November 2020
Academy Awards 2021 host betting markets open
Daniel Gardner
20 November 2020
Older Posts
Bitcoin for Gambling
Players
Operators
Content Providers
Service Providers
Resources
Follow Us
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IetJvfX1cVc&feature=youtu.be
Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled:
JD Duarte sees a big future for NFL in Latin America (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IetJvfX1cVc&feature=youtu.be)
JD Duarte sees a big future for NFL in Latin America
13 mins Ago
The Betcris CEO is excited about a new partnership with the NFL in Latin America
Maria Ho reflects on her poker career and shift to online play
6 hours Ago
Dylan Slaney thinks online gambling needs to learn from Netflix
30 November 2020
Sam Brown talks about emerging trends in slots
25 November 2020
Florencia Brancato says to be on the ground if you want to know LATAM
24 November 2020
Robin Eirik Reed wants a space for thought leadership in iGaming
23 November 2020
Jason Shiers has a different way of looking at problem gambling
18 November 2020
EEG CTO John Brackens on the future of esports
17 November 2020
The Long Con: Rasmus Sojmark sees opportunities in the online events
16 November 2020
Older Posts
get the latest gambling news from calvin ayre
×
Hide on next page load?
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.
Ok