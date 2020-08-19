Jade Entertainment’s Joe Pisano on COVID recovery

Skip to content
Main Navigation
Business
Indian authorities fear spy campaign from Chinese gambling apps
Derek Tonin
JUST NOW
Tennessee could launch sports gambling, just after most action ends
Erik Gibbs
33 mins Ago
Australians spending retirement cash on gambling during COVID lockdown
Steven Stradbrooke
9 hours Ago
Self-dubbed ‘lottery lawyer’ indicted for defrauding US jackpot winners
Peter Amsel
12 hours Ago
Older Posts
Casino
Macau gaming scholar wants to dump 20-year casino licenses
Erik Gibbs
52 mins Ago
New York casino workers set to take over the state capitol
Erik Gibbs
56 mins Ago
Wynn Resorts warns WeChat ban will be bad for business
Derek Tonin
2 hours Ago
Las Vegas could be the intersection of Covid-19 transmission
Derek Tonin
2 hours Ago
Older Posts
Poker
Ivan Zufic wins WSOP Online Mini Main Event
Paul Seaton
18 hours Ago
WSOP Gold: Hellmuth Derails ‘The Orient Express’
Paul Seaton
22 hours Ago
Mike Postle case dismissed as Judge rules no suit to answer
Paul Seaton
18 August 2020
Michael Addamo loses biggest-ever online NLHE pot in poker history
Paul Seaton
17 August 2020
Older Posts
Sports
Paid not to play: The footballers who would cost a ransom no-one can afford
Paul Seaton
7 hours Ago
The Northern Trust odds: PGA Tour playoffs begin
Dan Taylor
17 hours Ago
MS Dhoni retires from international cricket
Daniel Gardner
17 hours Ago
Champions League semi-finals sports betting preview
Paul Seaton
19 hours Ago
Older Posts
Events
ASEAN Gaming Summit postponed to 2021
Derek Tonin
10 August 2020
CalvinAyre.com August 2020 Featured Conferences & Events
Derek Tonin
31 July 2020
SBC Digital Summit North America ends with more sports and innovation
Derek Tonin
17 July 2020
SBC Digital Summit North America looks at sports, now and going forward
Derek Tonin
16 July 2020
Older Posts
Bitcoin
The Crypto Purge continues, will lead to widespread adoption
Erik Gibbs
23 hours Ago
Blockchain touted as a powerful crime fighting tool
Derek Tonin
14 August 2020
Fundstrat report shows Bitcoin SV ready for enterprise usage
Derek Tonin
14 August 2020
FATF’s guidance for the crypto space pushes ahead
Erik Gibbs
13 August 2020
Older Posts
Videos
Jade Entertainment’s Joe Pisano on COVID recovery
4 hours Ago
MGA’s Brandon Debattista talks the regulators view of digital currency
18 August 2020
The Long Con: Transforming complaints into requests with Emily Haruko Leeb
17 August 2020
Innovation is key according to Kindred Group’s Cristiano Blanco’s
12 August 2020
Older Posts
Ventures
How to win friends and Linkedin with people
Daniel Gardner
24 hours Ago
New Israel-UAE accord worth “hundreds of millions” of dollars in trade
Erik Gibbs
17 August 2020
Two Sigma prepared to pay companies that don’t automate
Erik Gibbs
14 August 2020
Epic Games lawsuit against Apple could loosen platform restrictions
Derek Tonin
14 August 2020
Older Posts
Life
Helping your child learn remotely while you work remotely
Derek Tonin
12 August 2020
The solution to clean, potable water is right in front of our eyes
Erik Gibbs
11 August 2020
Man’s best friend is sniffing out COVID-19 in airports
Erik Gibbs
4 August 2020
Virgin Galactic shows off its new spaceship, VSS Unity
Erik Gibbs
29 July 2020
Older Posts
Bitcoin for Gambling
Players
Operators
Content Providers
Service Providers
Resources
Follow Us
Jade Entertainment’s Joe Pisano on COVID recovery
4 hours Ago
Jade Entertainment boss Joe Pisano offers advice on the COVID recovery in Asia.
MGA’s Brandon Debattista talks the regulators view of digital currency
18 August 2020
The Long Con: Transforming complaints into requests with Emily Haruko Leeb
17 August 2020
Innovation is key according to Kindred Group’s Cristiano Blanco’s
12 August 2020
Paul Buck gives advice on problem gambling
11 August 2020
The Long Con: Vic Salerno talks up the pros of Native American sports books
10 August 2020
KPMG’s Russell Mifsud gives advice on reputation management
7 August 2020
Dmitry Belianin is a strong believer in emerging markets
5 August 2020
Erwin Dickman is optimistic about the gambling industry’s future
4 August 2020
Older Posts
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.
Ok
Privacy policy