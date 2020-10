At CoinGeek Live, a panel moderated by Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of the Bitcoin Association, was joined by John Brackens – CTO of the Esports Entertainment Group (EEG), Adam Kling – CEO of Kronoverse and Rahul Sood Co-Founder & CEO of Unikrn. They explored how esports works best on the Bitcoin blockchain, and why the time to switch over is now.