XB Net saddles up LiveScore Bet for premium North American racing

LiveScore Betting and Gaming’s new U.K. sportsbook harnesses the growing retention power of North American horse racing with leading Stateside supplier



16th February 2021 – XB Net, the leading provider of premium content for North American horse and greyhound racing, has added to its progressive portfolio of distribution deals with LiveScore Bet, the new U.K. breakout sportsbook from the LiveScore Group.

The agreement comprises XB Net’s delivery of live pictures, data and betting services from an unrivalled network of over 50 North American tracks, enabling LiveScore Bet to optimise its programming timetable with reliable agility, thanks to a steady stream of quick-fire betting opportunities that are proven to improve digital dwell-time for new and existing customers.

XB Net’s end-to-end solution, corralling expansive content that covers approximately 90% of U.S. racing, affords access to many of the world’s most prestigious horse races. These include Triple Crown events at the Belmont and Preakness Stakes, the Pegasus World Cup and a flagship finale at the Breeders’ Cup in California. Other popular races include Gulfstream Park’s Florida Derby series, running up until the end of March, whose East Coast time zone naturally clocks on for core U.K. racing audiences, generating increased fan engagement at peak leisure times.

This daily schedule of compelling coverage, which neatly complements Europe’s domestic racing action, provides LiveScore Bet with a trustworthy source of rapid-settling betting content from 17:00 GMT. This engaging action, which now also features two Harness racing meetings every night, is proven to retain eyeballs and promote betting activity during competitive digital-entertainment cycles, driving new revenue streams for a wide range of international clients.

XB Net is the pacesetter for live North American horse racing content, providing rights, betting data, live broadcast and video streaming on behalf of its growing global portfolio of partners. Harnessing low-latency feeds from more than 2,500 meetings, showcasing over 25,000 races per year, North American racing is helping global operators bid fill the void on an uncertain schedule for live sports.

Simon Fraser, Senior Vice President of International at XB Net, said: “We’re thoroughly delighted to be teaming up with LiveScore Bet, one of the hottest sports betting properties around. The LiveScore Group remains one of the planet’s premier providers for real-time sports updates and streaming services, so this partnership is a ringing endorsement of our own low-latency feeds and dedication to delivering the most accurate data and high-quality pictures.

“In this fluid timetable for elite live sport, it’s essential to communicate available coverage to partners with dependable daily available events and betting markets, allowing them to prioritise peak times and align their promotional plans for enhanced activity and retention. North American racing’s improved visibility was pivotal in this regard throughout 2020 and can continue to make every new post a winning one, especially in the winter months.

“After all, North American racing enjoys peak recreational orientation with the close of the daily domestic cards, and we’re thrilled to report that levels of engagement and retention are surging during these pivotal evening slots. We’re particularly pleased to also offer a nightly programme of two Harness racecards, which will help LiveScore Bet broaden their customer base by introducing fresh formats from our stable of over 40 U.S. Harness tracks.”

James McKay, Sportsbook Director at LiveScore Betting and Gaming, added: “LiveScore Bet is committed to innovating and providing our U.K. audience with the most engaging sports coverage available. XB Net’s digital content, with its advanced data and betting tools on North American racing, fits seamlessly into our offering. We can’t wait to see how this content is received by our customers, as we launch in time for the climax of the Florida Derby series.”