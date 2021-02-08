Premier League Review – Gameweek #22

The English Premier League is the most entertaining league to watch in the world every weekend, and February kicked off in stunning style as Manchester United dropped a two-goal lead for only the fourth time in Premier League history at home to Everton.

Elsewhere, there was a damaging defeat for Arsenal and a controversial red card for Tomáš Souček as talking points seemed to come in every game.

Let’s catch up on exactly what happened up and down the country in the best football league on Earth.

Manchester United 3-3 Everton

A dramatic game at Old Trafford saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side pegged back in the title race after a late equaliser gave Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton a share of the spoils.

An incredibly open game could easily have seen the sides level at half-time, but it was United who went into the break with a two-goal lead, courtesy of goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes, though a lot of credit should also be given to Marcus Rashford for a wicked ball in that was begging to be headed home by the obliging Uruguayan.

United scored their second when Bruno Fernandes, celebrating a year at Old Trafford by averaging a goal involvement (goal or assist) in every one of his 37 games, smashed in a looping shot-cum-lob that looked to have given United an unassailable lead.

That wasn;t the case, however, and just like in 2012, it was Everton who broke United supporter’s hearts. Back then, a 4-4 draw masterminded by David Moyes allowed the ‘Agueroooo’ moment a few days later to confirm the title going to the blue half of Manchester.

This time, a goal from Abdoulaye Doucore after an awful error by David De Gea then slack defending from a cutback allowed James Rodriguez to draw The Toffees level. United rallied and, perhaps spurred on by needing to make amends for such wasteful defending, scored a third through Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils were never settled, however, inviting Everton on, clinging on. In the 96th minute, a full two past the allotted extra time, their worst fears were confirmed as Dominic Calvert-Lewin got onto the second ball from a Digne free-kick and nudged home. United, so good for many periods, had to settle for a draw and hope Manchester City would drop points at Anfield.

Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City

As you can see from the scoreline, that didn’t happen and in some style as Manchester City dismantled any lingering fortitude the once awe-inspiring Anfield held for visiting teams. Having gone 68 games without defeat, the current champions have suffered three home defeats on the spin after 0-1 ‘blips’ against Burnley and Brighton were compounded by a reminder of Manchester City’s ruthless heart.

City weren’t sparkling for the first half, although they would have taken the lead before the break if Ilkay Gundogan hadn’t blazed his spot-kick over the bar. In the second half, however, Gundogan made amends by opening the scoring after fine work from City’s front three, featuring English forwards Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

Both those two would grab a goal, as would Gundogan, after two massive blunders by Liverpool’s Brazilian ‘keeper Alisson not once but twice made ridiculous passes in his own penalty area to gift chances to the opposition that they were never going to pass up. A final flourish from man-of-the-match Phil Foden saw the young City midfielder smash home a gleeful fourth past Alisson, who must have wished for Anfield to swallow him up.

City march on, but Liverpool, now 10 points back, are surely out of contention to retain a crown that took them three decades to wear. After the game, Jurgen Klopp spoke to Liverpool’s own channel about the game and his disappointment about the concession of the three points.

English Premier League Gameweek #22 Results:

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

Burnley 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 3-2 Southampton

Fulham 0-0 West Ham United

Manchester United 3-3 Everton

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Leicester City

Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City

Sheffield United 1-2 Chelsea