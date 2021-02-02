Midweek Premier League Preview

The Premier League action has come thick and fast for five months and now into the second half of the 2020/21 season, there is no let up for the 20 EPL teams searching for success.

To some, such as the Manchester clubs and Liverpool, that success is getting their hands on the Premier League trophy, with its ludicrous crown. To others such as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur or Leicester City, finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League would be a tremendous achievement. To the clubs currently in the bottom, just staying in the Premier League would be an amazing feat.

Let’s take a look at three clashes involving sides fighting for very different targets.

Manchester United vs. Southampton (Tuesday, 8.15pm GMT kick-off)

A truly vital clash takes place at Old Trafford, where the atmosphere between the players should be red hot in contrast to the expected frozen temperature on the pitch.

Last season, United drew 2-2 at Old Trafford as The Saints broke Red Devils hearts in the final minute of added time. It made Ole Solskjaer’s side’s run-in that much tougher to have dropped points and very nearly cost them a place in the top four.

Ralph Hassenhuttl’s team will be up for the fight and on two fronts, the game probably provides a last chance saloon for both The Saints and The Red Devils. For United, any more slip-ups in the league will leave them trying to catch both season’s top two, a task that could be beyond them. For Southampton, anything other than a win more or less rules them out of a surprise assault on the top four which at times they have looked capable of making this year.

United will need to shuffle the pack after a draining stalemate against Arsenal on Saturday evening, and look to get back to some goalscoring form after just one strike in three hours of football against bottom half sides. In particular, the Manchester side’s profligacy in front of goal against bottom side Sheffield United was shocking and The Red Devils looked ponderous and lacking in ideas. They won’t be the same again, however and we see them scoring, but it’ll be far from easy.

Southampton are an exciting side under Hassenhuttl and with Danny Ings already giving The Saints a home win against Liverpool last month, the South Coast side will fear no-one. Back Solskjaer’s side to get over the line in a goal-packed game, just as they did in the away fixture at Sheffield United, which could play out fairly similarly to this game.

Our tip: Manchester United to win 3-2 (25/1)

Fulham vs. Leicester City (Wednesday, 6pm GMT kick-off)

What might have looked like an away banker a fortnight ago now looks like it might be a tricky game for both sides at Craven Cottage. Fulham aren’t looking as desolate as they have done at times this year, while The Foxes were beaten 3-1 at home at In the reverse fixture, late last year, Fulham managed to get an unexpected win, triumphing 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

While predicting the same result might seem the way to go, it’s not nearly that simple. Knowing when Jamie Vardy is something that manager Brendan Rodgers will allow no pundits (or, more importantly, opposition managers) to predict, for fear of his team’s cover being blown.

Leicester without Vardy are dangerous, but if last season’s Premier League Golden boot winner plays, The Foxes will have their tails up. Either way, however, Fulham have no reason to go into this game with any fear themselves and having scored twice at The Hawthorns at the weekend, could well hit the back of the net again.

Our tip: Both teams to score (5/6)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea (Thursday, 8pm GMT kick-off)

A scorching London derby or just another ‘Big Six’ clash that builds up the hype but fails to deliver any goals. There have been more 0-0 draws between the traditional ‘Big Six’ teams than in any other season bar one, with five stalemates so far.

While four of those featured Manchester United against Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, Tottenham can at least claim they had a reason to keep it tight in the reverse fixture of this potentially mouth-watering clash. Two months ago, a drab stalemate was enough for Tottenham Hotspur to go top of the Premier League.

The plummeting of both sides since then has been stark. Chelsea not only dropped out of the race for the title, but their top four hopes were looking bleak by the point that they parted company with Frank Lampard. Spurs have dropped like a stone at the turn of the year, and with Harry Kane out for the foreseeable future, face a real battle to stay in top four contention.

Expect fireworks, and if Tuchel can get Chelsea gelling up front, a fair few goals, too. Tottenham will have to come out and play at some point and Tuchel sides constantly attack teams, so will go after their London rivals. It could be a classic… or another scrappy meeting between ‘Big Six’ teams.

Our tip: Chelsea to score over 1.5 goals (23/20)

