The 14th specialized event dedicated to the gambling industry – Russian Gaming Week will take place on April 27

On April 27, 2021, Smile-Expo will organize the 14th Russian Gaming Week in Moscow. This is the largest gambling event in the CIS. It will unite the leading companies on the market and experienced experts from various fields at one platform.

Event will be of interesting to owners of casinos and betting shops, organizers of poker games, equipment suppliers, software developers, advertisers, investment companies, members of specialized associations and many others.

Event

A rich program is expected at Russian Gaming Week, which will include a large-scale conference, a demo zone and the prestigious Betting Awards.

The conference

At the conference, speakers will make presentations and participate in a roundtable discussion.

As part of the event, experts will analyze the specifics of the gambling regulation system, review new land tax rules and discuss the specifics of using data in accordance with the GDPR. In addition, experts will talk about betting in the field of esports and redirecting player flows to the Russian market. They will also explain how to research traffic relevance and manage iGaming workforce.

At the end of the event, specialists will participate in the roundtable discussion titled “Regulatory Guillotine”.

Demo zone

RGW 2021 will present advanced solutions for the gambling industry from Russian and foreign companies. Exhibitors will include manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, gambling operators, bookmakers, software developers.

Meet the first sponsors and exhibitor of the event:

• Strana kart – a company that develops, manufactures and supplies plastic and RFID cards, key fobs, bracelets. It has been on the market since 2005. Over the past 15 years, such large companies as Gazprom, Eldorado, Russian Railways, Avon, Hilton, Qiwi and many others have become its clients. It offers its customers a wide selection of ready-made products and the possibility of customizing them.

The company will become a Coffee Break Sponsor at Russian Gaming Week 2021.

• BetGames.TV is a market-leading brand providing live gaming software. The innovative approach of this company preserves basic principles of lotteries and casino games but offers significantly more options for players to bet and win. Its products are compatible with any device: PC, tablets and smartphones.

The company will become a Registration Desk Sponsor at RGW 2021.

• ScentAir is a company that provides scent marketing, scent branding, scent design and scent cleaning services. Over the 20 years on the market, it has developed a range of over 2700 unique fragrances. Its clients portfolio includes such gambling establishments as Cherokee, Hard Rock, Mandalay Bay, Bellagio, Match Point, Marriott, Ritz Carlton, Hyatt, St. Regis. Today, ScentAir provides aroma solutions to 135,000 venues around the world.

ScentAir will become an exhibitor at the event demo area.

Betting Awards

Betting Awards ceremony will take place at RGW 2021. Leading representatives of the gambling industry who have achieved the greatest success in their work and have demonstrated significant growth will be awarded at the ceremony. The winners of the competition will be determined by an expert jury.

Networking

Russian Gaming Week will create the most comfortable conditions for productive networking and establishing useful business contacts.

RGW 2021 organizer

Event will be held by Smile-Expo – an international company with 15 years of experience in organizing events dedicated to innovations.

Visit the official RGW 2021 website to follow all program updates.

Details of the event: rgweek.com