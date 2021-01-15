Clive Hawkswood joins Gambling Integrity, the UK’s leading consultancy in gambling governance

Gambling Integrity are delighted to welcome Clive Hawkswood to the team. Clive joins Gambling Integrity following his Chairmanship of Responsible Affiliates in Gambling (RAiG). Prior to this he was Chief Executive of the UK’s Remote Gambling Association from August 2004 to January 2019 where he represented the industry’s interests with a range of international regulators and governments. He was closely involved in the development of industry best practice across a range of regulatory and social responsibility issues. This included regular dialogue with the British Gambling Commission and Government. For many years he was a board member of GambleAware and he was the first Chairman of GAMSTOP, the national online self-exclusion system.

Malcolm Bruce, Founder of Gambling Integrity said: “Clive brings huge depth of knowledge of the online gambling industry together with a deep commitment to player protection and the prevention of gambling-related harm. He will be working with us to develop and enhance our Pre-Audit Review (PAR) service, which provides reassurance to operators that they are in good shape from a regulatory perspective before they are audited, inspected, or have their licences reviewed by the British Gambling Commission.’

Clive Hawkswood says: “It is always better to seek out and address any regulatory failings, especially where they relate to player protection, before they are identified by the Gambling Commission. With operator boards being held directly responsible for serious breaches, I am sure that more than ever they will want to have the fullest confidence in the controls and systems within their companies. I am delighted to now be part of the Gambling Integrity team working with our clients to ensure their boards are fully briefed on the steps they need to take to maximise regulatory compliance and good corporate governance.”

Gambling Integrity helps organisations focus on safer gambling, by training and mentoring staff, advising on sustainable business models and ensuring regulatory compliance.