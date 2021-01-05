Latest Super MILLION$ final table features Niklas Astedt, Darren Elias and Adrian Mateos

The latest GGPoker Super MILLION$ final table takes place today and there are legends of the felt in with a chance of winning the title.

With a massive top prize of $448,842 on the table, it is the former WSOP bracelet winner Enrico Camosci who goes into the final with a lead, holding 4,798,699 chips (80 big blinds) but it’s a slim one and chasing him down are two of the biggest names at the felt in Swedish player Niklas Astedt (4,579,388, 76 big blinds) and Brazilian Rui Ferreira (3,435,920, 57 big blinds).

Astedt in particular could hardly be more motivated to claim the top prize, with his eight appearances at Super MILLION$ final tables without winning a title a record that he’ll be anxious to eradicate. The Swede goes into play second in chips and just a three-bet off the lead.

Camosci himself will be looking to add to what has already been a great year, with a 2020 World Series of Poker bracelet from the Online Series already winging its way to him. Behind Camosci, however, are some other big, big names. Two of the biggest will be four-time World Poker Tour Main Event winner Darren Elias (2,660,693, 44 big blinds), who comes into play fourth in chips, has the heart of a lion and is one of the most skilful poker players on the planet.

Bert ‘girafganger7’ Stevens will also be a major threat, coming into the action with just ten big blinds as the short-stack and with nothing to fear. Stevens, just like Darren Elias, already has a Super MILLION$ title to his name and will be looking to head into the record books as the second person to be a two-timer when it comes to Super MILLION$ victories.

With $448,842 on offer for the winner, whoever finishes in 9th place will only win $53,105, albeit a decent return on the $10,300 entry fee for the event. Plenty of those entries came by the way of the hourly $100 satellites than run round the clock on GGPoker.

You can watch the latest GGPoker Super MILLION$ final table play out right here.

GGPoker Super MILLION$ Final Table January 5th, 2021 Chipcounts: