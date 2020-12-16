Prague Gaming Summit Hybrid announced for 28 May 2021

Leading conference in the CEE region will be held in a hybrid format on 28 May 2021.

The team at European Gaming (part of Hipther Agency), is excited to announce that the registrations are open for the 5th edition of Prague Gaming Summit which will be held in a hybrid format on the 28th of May 2021.

The hybrid event will take place at the ‘traditional base’ of the conference (Vienna House Andel’s Prague) and will allow local industry shareholders to meet up and connect.

The hybrid format gives the opportunity to all interested parties that are not able to travel to access the conference content and event attend virtual meetings.

“I don’t believe in a new normal, I believe that this is temporarily abnormal, which creates some unique opportunities and drives innovation forward. Hosting hybrid and virtual conferences is one of them,” stated Zoltán Tűndik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at Hipther Agency

Prague Gaming Summit was launched in 2017 and is known to raise the bar each year.

The 2020 edition of the conference was the last live conference that was held just before the first European lockdowns started and has established a new format that includes more topics, talks, and engaging round table discussions.

The organizers promise yet another very engaging conference with lots of surprises and also unveil the possibility of hosting an unwind session on 29 May which includes a sightseeing boat trip on the Vltava River.

