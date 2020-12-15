Midweek Premier League Preview – Gameweek #13

This midweek sees the first batch of Premier League fixtures between weekends for some time. With the chaotic ending to the disjointed 2019/20 season, including ‘Project Restart’, this shorter 2020/21 EPL campaign has got off to a frantic start. The first set of midweek fixtures should be absolute carnage, with nobody’s defence having had time to prepare very well to prevent some of the best attacking players in world football from scoring at will.

Who’ll come out on top? Let’s take a look at a match for each kick-off day this midweek.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea (Tuesday, 6pm GMT kick-off)

This should be one of the games of the round, not least because both sides are experiencing mixed form at present. In Wolves’ case, this is largely due to the absence on Mexican striker and talisman Raul Jimenez, perhaps the ‘Old Gold’s best player and someone who is likely out for the season with a fractured skull.

While this impacted Wolves, in the last two games they have looked a lot better and can consider themselves very unlucky to lose late against Aston Villa when for the majority of that game, they were the better team. With the triple threat of Neto, Podence and Traore up front, they are full of running and will cause an often-slow Chelsea defence some problems.

At the other end, manager Frank Lampard may have given Olivier Giroud one too many games as his first pick central striker in The Blues loss at Everton, so could revert to the twin threats of Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham. Having scored plenty of goals so far this season, Chelsea are big favourites, but we think they could be in line for another shock.

Our tip: Both teams to score and Wolves to win (10/1)

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Wednesday, 8pm GMT kick-off)

It seems like a lot longer than 33 months ago that Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs went to Anfield and spoiled The Reds’ day with a 95th minute penalty that brought up Harry Kane’s 100th Premier League goal. One of the matches of that Premier League season, the balance of the two teams is similar to how they head into battle against each other on Wednesday night. Here’s what happened on that fateful afternoon:

This time around, the battle is for the win that would put either side three points clear of the other in the title race, with the teams going into the game separated only by goal difference. As a consequence, it could be quite tight, and we think another stalemate similar to the one experienced by both sides at the weekend is the likeliest course of sportsbetting action.

Our tip: Correct score – 1-1 (8/1)

Sheffield United vs. Manchester United (Thursday, 8pm GMT kick-off)

With The Blades extremely blunt at present, you might think that the Red Devils could be a terrible opponent for them to face and to a large extent, you’d be right. Chris Wilder’s side are suffering at present, and it’s hard to think of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial running at the Yorkshire side’s defence without doing exactly that to the relegation favourites.

Manchester United could do with goals after a goalless stalemate at home to Manchester City in the derby, just as they endured in the home match against Chelsea. The Red Devils have been far better on the road, however, and this is their perfect chance to get their latest consecutive win on the road.

Our tip: Manchester United to score four goals (11/2)

Premier League Gameweek #13 Fixtures:

Tuesday 15th December

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Both teams to score and Wolves to win (10/1)

Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Manchester city to win both halves (5/6)

Wednesday 16th December

Arsenal vs. Southampton (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Danny Ings to score and Southampton to win (11/4)

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Leeds to win and Raphinha to score (10/3)

Leicester City vs. Everton (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Both teams to score (7/11)

Fulham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Fulham to win (2/1)

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip Correct score – 1-1 (8/1)

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Half-time score – 1-1 (8/1)

Thursday 17th December

Aston Villa vs. Burnley (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: John McGinn to sore first (13/1)

Sheffield United vs. Manchester United (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Manchester United to score four goals (11/2)