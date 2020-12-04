VBET pens XB Net partnership for premium North American racing

BetConstruct’s B2C brand signals its commitment to top-class horse racing in new deal with leading Stateside supplier.

4th December 2020 – XB Net, the leading provider of premium content for North American horse and greyhound racing, has announced a breakthrough distribution deal with VBET, the flagship European sportsbook property, powered by BetConstruct.

The agreement encompasses XB Net’s provision of live pictures, data and betting services from an unrivalled network of over 50 North American tracks, enabling VBET to flexibly populate its programming timetable with a robust pipeline of rapid-cycle betting opportunities that are proven to increase digital dwell-time for both new and existing customers.

XB Net’s end-to-end solution, drawing from a deep stateside well that covers approximately 90% of U.S. racing, grants access to many of the world’s most prestigious horse races. These include Triple Crown events at the Belmont and Preakness Stakes, the Pegasus World Cup and the recent Breeders’ Cup, at which VBET rolled out the service to immediate spikes in engagement over the two-day festival.

This daily schedule of engaging content, which neatly complements Europe’s domestic racing action, provides VBET with a reliable source of fast-settling betting opportunities between 18:00 and 05:00 CET. This immersive action is proven to capture and retain the attention of audiences during competitive digital-entertainment cycles, driving new revenue streams for ongoing partnerships and new clients.

XB Net is the pacesetter for live North American horse racing content, providing rights, betting data, live broadcast and video streaming on behalf of its growing global portfolio of partners. Harnessing low-latency feeds from more than 2,500 meetings, showcasing over 25,000 races per year, North American racing is delivering fan engagement across global markets as operators bid to fill the void on a stop-start schedule for many live sports.

Simon Fraser, Senior Vice President of International at XB Net, said: “It’s a welcome boost to announce this new distribution deal with VBET, an emerging force on the European scene after a suite of high-profile partnerships. Their support in bringing live North American racing to an active, recreational client-base will help us organically grow the influence of our bespoke betting products. It’s a great validation of all the XB Net team’s hard work over the past 12 months.

“North American racing enjoys peak recreational alignment after the close of Europe’s daily domestic cards, and we’re delighted to report that levels of engagement and retention are surging during these key evening segments.”

Artur Manasaryan, Regional Director of VBET UK, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with XB Net, whose one-stop racing services instantly illuminated the thrill of North American racing to our customers at the Breeders’ Cup last month, generating new revenue streams and record turnover. As live sport tries to adapt to an uncertain future, North American racing can consistently and seamlessly plug the gaps in our evening schedule, securing retention at primetime periods. In short, it’s already proved a significant factor in increased betting activity and engagement.”

“XB Net are masters in optimizing and positioning an unfamiliar product in order to engage our key audiences. As a result, VBET are now offering a comprehensive and cohesive racing experience across digital and mobile channels, each benefiting from BetConstruct’s powerhouse platform which underpins our innovative B2C brand. Together, we plan to continue consolidating our progressive position in both mature and evolving European markets.”

About XB Net:

XB Net is the leading provider of live North American horse and greyhound racing content. It manages the content rights, data, odds and signals (broadcast and video streaming) on behalf of a broad portfolio of global partners, allowing them to integrate and deploy ground-breaking technologies to drive new revenue streams. Working with many of the world’s leading fixed-odds, spread-betting and commingled wagering companies (such as Flutter Entertainment, Bet365, VBET, Boylesports, Codere, OPAP, Playtech, William Hill and GVC) XB Net enjoys successful partnerships across Europe, Asia, North and Central America, and Australia.