SoftSwiss extends its product portfolio with Sportsbook, a brand-new B2B platform for sports betting

SoftSwiss announces the official launch of a B2B Sportsbook solution, the company’s brand-new innovative platform designed for sports betting. As such, the company is extending its product portfolio with another exciting solution set to provide limitless business growth opportunities for its clients, as well as a secure and smooth experience for all sports fans.

SoftSwiss Sportsbook Platform is a cutting-edge, all-in-one solution for managing sports betting operations. The solution comes with full risk management, fraud prevention and high-quality customer support. Sportsbook inherits the company’s extensive experience in the iGaming market and all crucial functionality and features from SoftSwiss Online Casino Platform: security, stability, advanced player segmentation, adaptability to operators’ marketing needs.

Among the focal points of the solution is its extremely easy-to-use, fast-performing and visually appealing betting interface. While working on the interface, the developers took into account that most bets are made on mobile devices. Therefore, the Sportsbook Platform provides an easily customised mobile-first user experience, which in its turn will increase the platform usability.

Sportsbook Platform enables you to bet on more than 60 sports (including esports) and over 1200 unique markets. The solution comes with additional bonus schemes, such as Cashout, Bet Builder, System and Maxbet. The main odds feeds provider behind the platform is Betradar, the world’s leading supplier of sports betting data services.

Furthermore, Sportsbook can be effortlessly plugged into the SoftSwiss’s renowned Online Casino Platform, providing its players with an uninterrupted gaming experience along with a “seamless wallet” feature.

The SoftSwiss team has worked hard for 2 years on the new Sportsbook Platform involving top industry professionals with 20+ years’ experience in the sports betting field. The latest technologies and the thoughtful approach to architecture make the solution poised for sustainable expansion for years to come. All factors combined make Sportsbook by SoftSwiss a modern and comprehensive solution meeting all market requirements.

“We are extremely excited to officially announce the launch of our brand-new Sportsbook Platform! Our new top-notch betting product combines in itself both our 10+ years of expertise in the iGaming market, as well as the hard work of a great team of well-versed professionals. With our new product we want to provide our clients with a sustainable, high-quality solution that has a positive impact on their business

development. I’m sure SoftSwiss Sportsbook is bound to become one of the strongest on the market and will surely be a growth driver for our clients”, noted Ivan Montik, Founder of SoftSwiss.

Find out more about SoftSwiss Sportsbook here: ​https://www.softswiss.com/sportsbook/

About SoftSwiss

SoftSwiss is an international tech company supplying widely acclaimed, certified software solutions for managing iGaming operations. The company has a vast product portfolio, which includes an online casino platform, game aggregator with thousands of casino games, an affiliate system, and a recently launched sports betting platform. SoftSwiss holds a number of gaming licenses, providing a “one-stop-shop” White Label solutions by taking care of all technical, legal, and financial processes on behalf of its customers. In 2013 SoftSwiss was the first in the world​ ​to introduce a bitcoin-optimized online casino solution. The company has thus been regarded as the leading technical expert when it comes to the use of cryptocurrencies in online gaming.