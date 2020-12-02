Challengermode hires key leaders and promotes internal talent to level up leadership team

Challengermode makes dual appointments with Philip Hübner promoted to CBDO and Dan-Alp Lindberg joining as CFO.

London, UK, 30th November 2020: Leading esports platform Challengermode today announced the appointment of Dan-Alp Lindberg as Chief Financial Officer and the promotion of Philip Hübner to Chief Business Development Officer. The hires follow a substantial period of growth and a $12 million investment round led by eWTP Innovation Fund, the global investment arm of the Alibaba Group, Telia Ventures and Swedish soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Joining Challengermode in 2017 as Head of Business Development, Hübner has previously been responsible for onboarding the very first partners at the company, as well as devising the company’s partnerships and business strategy. With a wealth of esports specific experience – his first involvement in the space as a competitive DOTA player – Philip has worked in a variety of positions, from marketing and communications to product management to business development and strategy – highlighting the value of a broad knowledge base to grow the business side of the industry. In his new role Hübner will draw on this experience to translate increased accessibility in esports into greater value for stakeholders.

Lindberg joins as Chief Financial Officer, where he will be responsible for the company’s revenue growth and profitability while managing risks and compliance in order to facilitate Challengermode’s continued high-growth journey. He has over 15 years of management experience at both large companies and scale-ups , including roles at IKEA as well as creative agency and entertainment company B-Reel. Linberg’s deep knowledge of finance, operations, risk and analytics makes him a valuable asset to Challengermode given its position in the constantly evolving world of esports.

“I’ve always been keen to help grow esports as an industry, even back when I was a competitor – so I am excited to be bringing that accumulated experience to my new role as CBDO” comments Philip Hübner Chief Business Development Officer at Challengermode. “For all its recent success, the esports industry is still relatively young, and is still in a process of change. While sponsorships and big event tournaments will continue to be important, our mission is to create new partnerships and new opportunities that will drive growth in the grassroots level of esports in the years to come.”

Dan-Alp Lindberg, Chief Financial Officer at Challengermode, said: “I am super excited to step into the role of CFO at Challengermode and look forward to continuing to roll out our esports platform internationally. I truly believe the team and this platform has incredible potential to accelerate the growth of esports, harness the space’s commercial potential, facilitate new business models and establish new revenue streams along the way.”

If you are interested in joining Challengermode on its mission to make esports more accessible for everyone, please visit careers.challengermode.com