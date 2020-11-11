Watch marketing day at iGaming NEXT ONLINE: Adventure of change

The second day of iGaming NEXT ONLINE: Adventure for Change is underway. This flagship event will offer great insights on how to bring customers in as we adapt to the new world.

The day starts with “What Relationship Marketing Can Do for You?” Our very own Rebecca Liggero Fontana returns to chat with Rahul Sood, Co-founder of Unikrn and Creator of Microsoft Ventures.

Later in the day, expect to see iGaming Next’s Co-Founder and Managing Director Pierre Lindh talking with a panel on the topic of “How to Attract and Retain Millenials.”

If you missed Day 1, we have recaps on what Ayre Media founder Calvin Ayre said about Bitcoin, and a panel from Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen on how iGaming can use blockchain to its advantage.

You can watch the entire thing for free at the iGaming NEXT live stream.