Genting Casinos recognized at the first-ever digital Global Regulatory Awards

Genting Casinos UK’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Assurance & Regulatory Affairs, Jon Duffy, topped the shortlist twice at the fourth annual Global Regulatory Awards, firstly for Outstanding Individual Contribution to Responsible Gambling and then for Chief Compliance Officer of the Year.

These were awarded for significantly raising the profile of compliance and responsible gambling within the Genting organisation and leadership team. The Global Regulatory Awards recognise excellence in and commitment to responsible gambling and regulatory compliance.

Meanwhile, Genting UK’s Anti-Money Laundering Department, won the award for Head of Anti Money Laundering (AML) / AML Team of the Year. The award recognises an individual or a team that has taken measures to align the business in a proactive manner with the various AML Directives set by regulators in the markets/jurisdictions in which the company operates.

Commenting on his two award wins, Jon Duffy said: “As a business, we put player protection first so I’m incredibly proud to be accepting these awards on Genting’s behalf in recognition of how seriously we take our responsibility to our customers. This year the business has faced challenges unlike any other, but we have taken every possible step to ensure our venues remain safe and welcoming environments.”

The Global Regulatory Awards were for the first time held virtually amid on-going COVID-19 safety concerns. They have become a highlight in the compliance and responsible gambling calendar, recognising and rewarding those who work tirelessly to set new standards in safer gambling.

The Global Regulatory Awards are independently judged by a panel of leading industry experts. As a result, winning an award at the GRAs is a clear demonstration of dedication to trustworthy gambling and regulatory compliance.