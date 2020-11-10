Bingoal continues IBIA membership growth

10 November 2020: Belgian-based retail and online gambling company Bingoal has joined the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA). It will see the operator incorporate its sportsbook operation with IBIA’s global betting integrity monitoring and alert platform. Bingoal will share information on suspicious betting with around 85 other leading betting brands, further expanding the scope of the world’s largest betting integrity platform. It becomes the fifth new member to join IBIA in 2020, following five new members in 2019.

Khalid Ali, IBIA’s CEO said: “Bingoal is a very welcome addition to IBIA’s monitoring and alert platform and increases the association’s global regulated market oversight. The operator adds both retail and online intelligence capacity, with the former often being overlooked in the wider integrity data gathering debate. It is very pleasing that responsible operators such as Bingoal continue to recognise the importance of integrity and see IBIA as their preferred partner.”

Joeri Impens, CEO of Bingoal said: “As a socially responsible business, Bingoal recognises that maintaining the integrity of our sportsbook product is an essential pillar of our commitment towards protecting our customers and the sporting events on which we offer markets. IBIA is the world leader in this area and its global operational focus and capacity to protect its members’ businesses was an important factor in our decision to join the association.”

The International Betting Integrity Association is the leading global voice on integrity for the licensed betting industry. It is run by operators for operators, protecting its members from corruption through collective action. Its monitoring and alert platform is a highly effective anti-corruption tool that detects and reports suspicious activity on its members’ betting markets. The association has longstanding information sharing partnerships with leading sports and gambling regulators to utilise its data and prosecute corruption. It represents the sector at high-level policy discussion forums such as the IOC, UN, Council of Europe and European Commission.

The association publishes quarterly reports covering the integrity alerts reported through its monitoring and alert platform which can be viewed here. IBIA can be contacted at info@ibia.bet.

About the International Betting Integrity Association



About Bingoal



Bingoal is a Belgian gaming operator recognised by the Belgian Gaming Commission. The company was founded in the 1980’s by offering betting on horse races, then known as the Belgian PMU. Over the years, Bingoal has expanded its offering with sports betting and casino games, both online and through its extensive network of points of sale.

Over the years, Bingoal has become a must in the world of betting in Belgium and has more than 450 points of sale throughout Belgium. Today, it is possible to bet on more than 50 national and international sports disciplines.

Aware of its strong local roots, Bingoal redistributes a significant part of its profits and is proud to support several Belgian national and local sports teams as a main sponsor. These include the football club Lommel SK, or the cycling teams Bingoal – Wallonie Bruxelles and Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal.

While remaining a leader in horse racing, Bingoal has surrounded itself with Belgian bookmakers who master all the sports preferred by Belgians. Their team of bookmakers have acquired a great expertise in cycling.

This allows Bingoal to have a keen eye on Belgian sporting activity as a whole but above all, it allows Bingoal to proudly declare itself the number 1 bookmaker in the field of cycling.