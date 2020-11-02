Sports Betting USA: Big media and America’s sports betting elite gather to create tomorrow’s Giants

Marketers and the Media join the Sports Betting community to make new contacts and hear from both sport and media about the biggest opportunities in driving players to online and terrestrial sports books in America.

PLUS Bonus Sessions: LIVE US Election Special and IMGL Masterclass

The 2020 edition of Sports Betting USA (November 12 & 13) which features a stellar list of 100 thought leaders delivering cutting edge expert insight, will provide a unique platform for marketing teams to engage with the key US media channels that will determine where sports fans go to play.

The list of ‘not to be missed’ media brands that will be participating in SBUSA comprises; CBS Interactive, Comcast, ESPN, Forbes Sports Money, Home Team Sports/Fox Sports, Sports Media NBC, theScore, VSIN and Warner Media. Insight, opinion and analysis will be delivered by panels of sector defining thought leaders including: Jeffrey Gerttula, EVP and GM, CBS Sports Digital, CBS Interactive, Chris Pirrone, General Manager, USA TODAY Sports Media Group, Patrick Keane, CEO, The Action Network, Louis Maione, President, SportsGrid, INC, Doug Kezirian, Anchor/Host/Betting Analyst, ESPN, Ishwara Glassman Chrein, Head of Sports Partnerships and Business Development, Yahoo Sports / Verizon Media and James Van Stone, President, Business Operations & Chief Commercial Officer, Monumental Sports and Entertainment.

Jim Van Stone said: “With digital events, there’s an even sharper focus on content and that’s what sets the Clarion organized events apart. Sports Betting USA features a diversity of expert panellists covering the broad picture. I’m very excited to be part of it and in common with the rest of the sports betting industry I’m really looking forward to it.”

Delegates will also benefit from two pieces of what organisers Clarion Gaming is describing as ‘Bonus Content’. On November 5, Sports Betting USA will be staging a LIVE US Election Special which will be debated through the lens of the sports betting sector. Taking place at 8am (PST) the Election special will feature 90 minutes of political and gaming insight provided by Brendan Bussmann, Director, Government Affairs – Global Market Advisors, Ayesha Khanna Molino, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs – MGM Resorts InternationalJohn Pappas, Founder and CEO – Corridor Consultingand Brianne Doura-Schawoh, VP US Policy and Strategic Development – EPIC Risk Management. The following day invited delegates will be given exclusive access to the internationally acclaimed IMGL Masterclass.

Rory Credland at Clarion Gaming commented: “The team has done an outstanding job in terms of identifying and securing a speaker line-up which will deliver fresh and dynamic insights across a range of topics to engage with an audience comprising the CEOs and CFOs of land-based casinos and sports betting operators, the principals and business development leaders of sports leagues and clubs, media and broadcast heads and strategy directors as well as Senators, state representatives, commissioners and chairs of regulators and legislators.

“Our overarching aim is to get the right people together under one roof: content is central to this objective and I am totally confident that Sports Betting USA (12-13 November) and its sister event Sports Betting Investor Summit 2020 (9 November) will raise the bar and set new standards for digital b2b betting and gaming events.”

To request an invitation for Sports Betting USA/Sports Betting Investor Summit, the deep dive into player acquisition/activation, and financing the expansion of Sports Betting in America, visit https://www.sportsbettingusaconference.com.