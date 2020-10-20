champions-league-sportsbetting-preview

The return of the Champions League has created a frisson of excitement among sportsbetting fans, with clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona all returning to action on the opening day of action tonight.

From Paris to Camp Nou, West London to Turin, let’s take a look at the odds that are on offer for the games to go for this midweek.

Tuesday October 20th

Paris St. Germain vs. Manchester United (8pm GMT kick-off)

Last time these two sides met, it was a stone-cold UEFA Champions League classic, with United triumphing 3-1 on the night and on away goals in the tie, the result sealed by the most dramatic of last-minute penalties.

Can United repeat the trick in Paris? It’s highly difficult to see it happening. Already without players such as Mason Greenwood and Eric Bailly, the news that Harry Maguire doesn’t travel with the squad is a bitter blow and the thought of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. taking on Victor Lindelof in a foot-race will scare the life out of Red Devil fans.

Take the 5/4 on offer that PSG win with a single goal handicap.

Our tip: Paris St. Germain to win with -1 goal handicap.

Chelsea vs. Sevilla (8pm GMT kick-off)

It’s hard to see Chelsea blowing Sevilla away when they’ve conceded three goals a home to both West Brom and Southampton this season. Frank Lampard’s side look good going forward but calamitous at the back and we’d expect Sevilla to do more than grab a couple of goals.

We like the odds of 3/1 that Sevilla will win the game, after all, they’re the reigning Europa League winners, but the 7/1 on offer that Sevilla will score three goals is immense and should be taken without question. Why should Chelsea defend any better than they have against Danny Ings and Grady Diangana than they will against the highly-fancied Spanish side?

Sevilla are extremely dangerous and we fancy them to do damage not just to Chelsea’s chances of progressing in a deceptively difficult group – they also face excellent Ligue 1 side Rennes, although Chelsea having signed their goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will help their cause in that respect.

Gameweek #1 Selected fixtures (all games 8.00pm GMT kick-off):

Tuesday October 20th

Barcelona (1/11) vs. Ferencvaros (33/1)

Chelsea (1/1) vs. Sevilla (3/1)

Lazio (29/10) vs. Dortmund (1/1)

Paris St. Germain (11/18) vs. Manchester United (5/1)

RB Leipzig (1/3) vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (18/1)

Rennes (9/11) vs. Krasnodar (9/2)

Wednesday October 21st

Ajax (4/1) vs. Liverpool (14/19)

Bayern Munich (4/7) vs. Atlético Madrid (5/1)

FC Midtjylland (5/1) vs. Atalanta (1/2)

Inter Milan (8/13) vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (5/1)

Manchester City (1/3) vs. Porto (10/1)

Olympiakos (4/3) vs. Marseille (23/10)