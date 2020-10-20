David-Ginola-Promotes-PokerStars-Boosted-Sportsbetting-Odds-in La-Grosse-Cote

PokerStars have made some great signings over the years from the world of football, but they might have saved the best until their latest with the addition of French former Spurs and Newcastle winger David Ginola.

With French sportsbetting fans likely to be as amused with Ginola’s performance in the advert as they are pleased with the offers that are available, it’s solid sportsbetting gold when it comes to the advert, which you can watch below:

The PokerStars brand has been busy in the last few months, putting together a multimedia campaign that doesn’t just feature Ginola, but also enhancing the overall offering to French players and sportsbettors. Amaya’s purchase of The Stars Group saw some controversial moments – Victoria Coren-Mitchell’s departure was followed by an exodus of players such as Jason Mercier and Daniel Negreanu – but in recent months the smoke seems to have cleared.

While PokerStars no longer represent the poker community in the purest sense, acting almost as an overseeing mentor to players who aspire to be the best, they still own the biggest market share of poker, and while that might change with brands such as partypoker and GGPoker both growing aggressively in the last 12-24 months, The Stars Group has already taken a few strides ahead as they set the pace in combining poker, sport and betting.

With exclusive offers for their players, enhanced odds and a highlighting of fan favourite games just three features of the promotion, ‘La Grosse Cote’ is sure to get plenty of tongues wagging, with the Paris St. Germain and Rennes Champions League campaigns starting on October 20th.

“Becoming a PokerStars Ambassador is a huge honor,” said Ginola in the official PokerStars press release. “I am very happy to take on this exhilarating role and to be able to share an exciting common adventure with the PokerStars community. It’s going to be great to announce La Grosse Cote. Boosting match odds is a great way to ignite the game of sports betting.”

Tom Warren, Marketing Director at PokerStars, was equally enthusiastic, stating: “David’s charisma and charm made him the perfect choice when looking for an ambassador to command this role and bring passion and flair to our plans in France. La Grosse Cote is appointment viewing. It’s all about stand-out offers on the matches our community are most interested in, and we can’t think of anyone better to bring these offers to life. We look forward to working closely with him on more ways to truly engage our community.”

With interest in Ligue 1 piqueing with Neymar Jr. – a former PokerStars ambassador and keen player – and Kylian Mbappe sharing striking responsibilities for last season’s Champions League finalists, David Ginola might be perfect face to express how excited PokerStars is about the resurgence of France as a major player in sport, sportsbetting and PokerStars advertising campaigns.