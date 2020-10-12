Phil-Asian Gaming Expo (PAGE) postponed until July 2021

Manila, 9th October 2020 – The Phil-Asian Gaming Expo (PAGE) has made the difficult decision to postpone its upcoming exhibition, previously scheduled to take place in January 2021, until 29 to 31 July 2021.

The decision follows careful consideration by PAGE and its various stakeholder’s given ongoing disruptions to global travel routes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. PAGE places the health and safety of our visitors and exhibitors first and foremost.

While the dates of the exhibition have now changed to 29 to 31 July 2021, the venue remains the same with Manila’s SMX Convention Centre to host PAGE 2021 for all three days.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses around the world to reconsider their short-term plans and make the adjustments needed to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers,” said PAGE organizers.

“Due to such concerns regarding the impact of the virus on the health and safety of our attendees, presenters, exhibiting partners, PAGE staff, and the community, we decided it was in the best interests of all to hold next year’s show at a later date.”

“Despite the change in schedule, we are still planning to host a memorable show in July 2021 that will allow participants to come together once again.”

First held in 2019, PAGE is a comprehensive trade show and conference for both the online and land-based Asian gaming industries, aiming to provide a one-stop center for learning, establishing new connections and discovering the latest products and solutions for individuals and businesses.

It features a trade show, conference streams, business social networking events and other business development activities aimed at providing support for companies across the entire supply chain in procuring new connections, new business and trending products and solutions to drive business opportunities.

In 2019 PAGE attracted more than 46,000 attendees over three days from all over the world, including almost 500 VIPs and targeted buyers.

To book your place and if any questions about the PAGE event, please contact [email protected].

Updated information on PAGE can be found on the PAGE Website at www.phil-asiangamingexpo.com.