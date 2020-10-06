OneTouch-nets-a-slam-dunk-with-MVP-Hoops

Supplier blows the starting whistle on swish new slot



06th October 2020 – Mobile-first games developer OneTouch has announced the release of its thrilling slot title, MVP Hoops.

When three Free Spins symbols land on a payline, six free games are triggered, with players taking a bank shot at the innovative Wheel Bonus feature when three Bonus round symbols appear on a payline.

The title also boasts cascading reels where winning symbols are replaced on the grid by new ones, giving match-fit gamblers an enthralling shot at netting new prizes.

The engrossing game follows on from OneTouch’s rollout of widely acclaimed hits such as Tiki Terror and Flexing Dragons, with the provider’s renowned mobile-first catalogue continuing to go from strength to strength.

Ollie Castleman, Head of Marketing at OneTouch, said: “We’ve left it all out on the court in the newly announced dynamic slot title, MVP Hoops.

“With a cutting-edge bonus feature, an inviting theme designed with sports fans in mind and the chance to get massive wins on the score board, we have no doubt that it will prove a hit.”

MVP Hoops can be enjoyed alongside OneTouch’s full range of absorbing slots and classic table games. Click here for more information.

About OneTouch

OneTouch Technology Ltd develops premium quality slot and table games for online casinos worldwide by combining innovative mobile-first designs with sharp single-touch interactivity to deliver a superior online gambling experience on both desktop and hand-held devices.

For more information, please visit www.onetouch.io