tg-lab-granted-mga-licence

Wednesday 30th September, 2020 – TG Lab, the leading omni-channel platform provider, has been granted its Critical Gaming Supply Licence by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

This B2B licence provides the business with the opportunity to strengthen its position as a technology supplier within Europe’s iGaming industry.

William Jur, TG Lab VP of Business Development said: “Securing our MGA B2B licence is a major milestone for our business as we continue our expansion. Our omni-channel iGaming software service is now more readily available and enables us to strike more mutually beneficial partnerships.”

TG Lab provides modern and robust sportsbook and iGaming platforms for leading regulated operators across Europe. TG Lab’s turnkey technology is already certified and has a proven track record in Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. There are plans in place to expand into Spain, United Kingdom and Australia.

“Speed to market of localized solutions is vital and our modular approach ensures this commitment delivers unceasingly. We are ready to back our partners in any regulated market they target, anywhere in the world. That is part of our core strategy and it works well.” explains William Jur.

TG Lab is a fast expanding omni-channel solutions provider, known for its robust and scalable iGaming platform. The company has a strong focus on localisation and provides a bespoke approach to help operators become market leaders in an increasingly competitive gaming scene.