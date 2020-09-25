Premier-League-preview-Gameweek #3

A busy weekend of Premier League action is all set to take place across the weekend as huge clashes at the top and bottom of the division are sure to give some fans the best weekend of the year and others that horrible sinking feeling.

Who’ll win when Liverpool and Arsenal clash at Anfield? Can Manchester United overcome Brighton on the South Coast? There are some very tasty games lined up across Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United (Saturday, 12.30 GMT kick-off)

In-form Brighton host Manchester United in what should be a very entertaining game on the South Coast. With Tariq Lamptey starring against both Chelsea and Newcastle, the right-back in likely to terrorise Luke Shaw as Manchester United’s much-maligned left-hand side is going to be under close scrutiny.

With United sure to be on the attack given they shipped all three points to Crystal Palace last time out, they need to be wary of Brighton on the break, with their incredible pace and lightning wing-play. We can see both sides scoring and it may take a late goal to grab United a point. Maybe they could do with making a new signing, after Donny Van de Beek became the latest in a long line of United players to score on their Premier League debuts.

width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Our tip: Both teams to score in a draw (4/1)

Manchester City vs. Leicester City (Sunday, 4.30pm GMT kick-off)

A tough game for both sides, it’s almost a shame that this game has come so early in the season, as there’s not a great deal of context to it in truth. Leicester City go into the weekend on top of the table, but Manchester City won well at Wolves last time out in their first game of the Premier League season to prove they are Liverpool’s most likely challengers this coming season, and that’s three points more than they got at Molineux last season.

This could be the kind of game where the odd goal in five proves the winner. City are looking great going forward but so are Leicester. Both defences look like they could concede but while The Citizens are 6/4 to win in a game where both sides score, we much prefer the odds on them winning by a single goal, a huge hike in price for something that we rate as equally likely to happen.

Our tip: Manchester City to win by 1 goal (3/1)

Liverpool vs. Arsenal (Monday, 8pm GMT kick-off)

This should be an absolute corker. With both sides already having won both their games, scoring plenty and conceding a few too, there’s no reason why this shouldn’t be a close yet free-scoring game.

With Sadio Mane in great form, he could well get some joy against an Arsenal defence who are vulnerable to channel ball sin behind. While The Gunners are likely to concede, they look a dangerous side in attack and with Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette supporting the talisman of the North London side, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Our tip: Liverpool to win 4-3 (110/1) and Arsenal to win 4-3 (250/1)

Gameweek #3 fixtures in full:

Saturday 26th September

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United (12.30 GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Both teams to score in a draw (4/1)

Crystal Palace vs. Everton (3pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: 3 goals exactly (10/3)

West Brom vs. Chelsea (5.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Kai Havertz to score and Chelsea to win (9/4)

Burnley vs. Southampton (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Jimmy Dunne to score last (35/1)

Sunday 27th September

Sheffield United vs. Leeds United (12 noon GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Over 3.5 goals (11/4)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United (2pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Matt Doherty to score at any time (6/1)

Manchester City vs. Leicester City (4.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Manchester City to win by 1 goal (3/1)

West Ham United vs. Wolves (7pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Wolves to win and both sides to score (15/4)

Monday 28th September

Fulham vs. Aston Villa (6pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Both teams not to score (11/10)

Liverpool vs. Arsenal (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Liverpool to win 4-3 (110/1) and Arsenal to win 4-3 (250/1)