BuyBSV.com-now-offers-bank-transfers-in-US-&-Canadian Dollars

BuyBSV.com, powered by Coinify, are delighted to announce that ALL traders can now complete bank transfers to buy Bitcoin SV in USD, CAD & DKK in addition to the Euro and the British pound.

What does this mean for the customer? No more currency conversion fees for customers who hold funds in these currencies, making it easier and cheaper for them to send larger amounts by bank transfer.

BuyBSV.com’s Alex Moon explains: “BuyBSV.com has steadily expanded geographically but to be able to offer traders as U.S. dollar option opens up even further options and not just to the U.S. itself. The dollar is such a universal currency that BuyBSV.com can now be accessed by the vast majority of Bitcoin SV traders or those interested in the only digital currency that mirrors the original Bitcoin protocol.”

As the Bitcoin SV blockchain expands as does the need for easy accessibility and as a result you can now buy Bitcoin SV (BSV) with VISA or MasterCard in: U.S.A, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Turkey, Australia, South Africa, Nigeria and New Zealand.

This global expansion is additional to Antigua & Barbuda, Canada and countries in Europe, namely, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Romania and United Kingdom.

Editors’ Notes:

This is a joint effort between virtual currency trading platform Coinify and CoinGeek, this is a new super-simple way to buy BSV (.com); the only coin with a blockchain that scales (now), has utility (now) and is committed to a set-in-stone protocol for developers to build on (now).

For more on BSV, visit BitcoinSV.com and ‘come’ to the next major BSV event – CoinGeek Conference Live, Sept 30th – October 2nd. CoinGeek Live is a virtual conference and requires registration.