Caesars-Entertainment-partners-with-GTG-Network-for-Football-Pick’Em-Online-Game

Score points by correctly predicting all Sunday and Monday Pro games each week – Cash Prizes Total 60k Each Week

Contest Open to Caesars Rewards® Members

New York – September 17, 2020 – Sports gamification and content provider GTG Network today announced a partnership with Caesars Entertainment to introduce the all-new Pro Football Pick’em Online Game. Each week of the upcoming season verified Caesars Rewards® members will compete to win cash prizes totaling $60k by correctly picking all Sunday and Monday professional games.

How to play? Visit www.caesars.com/NFLPickem and pick the winners of all Sunday and Monday games each week.

WEEKLY CASH PRIZES – 60 participants each week will win prizes:

Place Prize 1st $20,000.00 cash 2nd through 5th $2,500.00 cash, each 6th through 10th $1,000.00 cash, each 11th through 60th 50,000 Reward Credits® (estimated retail value of $500.00)

Additionally, GTG Network has developed a comprehensive fantasy game for Caesars VIP members as part of their collaboration for the upcoming season.

GTG Network continues to be our partner of choice for free to play games, said Josh Margolis, VP Loyalty & Digital Products, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. “They have once again demonstrated an ability to deliver market leading products, working closely with us to customize solutions specific to our needs. With digital engagement more important than ever, we couldn’t be more delighted to expand our relationship.”

“Pro football fans love picking winners each week,” said Nathan Rothschild, co-founder and partner, GTG Network. “It is incredibly exciting to once again partner with Caesars to launch this innovative fan experience for football fans and Caesars Rewards members to engage with the football season. Our on-going relationship with Caesars furthers our vision of enhancing the way sports fans engage with their favorite sports. Coupled with our recent partnership with Caesars on the Draft Pick-em game, this cements GTG Network as the industry leader in enhancing the fan experience by powering engagement through data analytics and gamification.”

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment’s portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About GTG Network: Melbourne-based GTG Network was founded by Nathan Rothschild (head of commercial), Brett Cosgriff (head of content) and Jared Hopping (head of product). GTG creates customized products that generate large-scale consumer engagement through data analytics and gamification. iSport Genius, GTG Network’s globally recognized flagship product, is a proprietary content engine that leverages trillions of pieces of data to produce highly engaging content and unprecedented insights for any sports fan. GTG Network has employees in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, and is backed by venture capital firm Regentbay Investments.