AGB Webinar Series: China’s Tourism Blacklist & The Future Chinese Tourist

Asia Gaming Brief is pleased to announce the sixth edition of its AGB Webinar Series: Winning the Future Chinese Tourist & China Blacklist, scheduled for Wednesday, 23 September 2020 at 3pm HKT.

With the Chinese outbound market responsible for one out of eight international trips, a trend likely to continue in 2030, the opportunity is as strong as ever. We look at the crystal ball of Chinese tourism.

The webinar will begin with a sit down with Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Georg Arlt, founder, and CEO of the Chinese Outbound Tourism Research Institute, who recently published research into what Chinese tourists will come to expect from their overseas trips over the next ten years.

Next, we hear from VIP marketing expert Shirley Tam, SVP Premium Marketing at Okada Manila about how she has seen the behaviors and expectations of her customers changing over the last few years, and where she sees this going.

Finally, we will hear from Desmond Lam, Professor in Integrated Resort and Tourism Management at the University of Macau, to discuss the recent announcement of a “China Tourism Blacklist,” and discuss what this would mean for land-based operators based in the Philippines, Macau, Vietnam, and Cambodia, and other Asian jurisdictions which attract a significant amount of Chinese gamblers.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, 23 September 2020 at 3pm HKT, and join in for the sixth edition of the AGB Webinar Series, powered by the ASEAN Gaming Summit.

AGB Members will have access to an exclusive breakout session following the webinar.