CGS Cloud 2020 announces that the Summit Streaming developed for its 10th Anniversary, will take place on September 28 & 29

The most complete virtual event developed for gaming in the Caribbean and Latin America (inc. Brazil) invites the entire international market to actively participate in this great event.

After the organizers of the #CGSCloud 2020 announced the broadcast of the Summit prepared to celebrate its 10th Anniversary in the international market, today confirms the streaming dates and also announces that the free registration will continue to be open, for continue adding gaming executives to its vast number of registrants.

On September 28 & 29, from 9.30 am we will be able to enjoy the 15 international and multilanguage Panels with more than 60 Participants made up of Regulators, Operators, Manufacturers and Academics. An unprecedented Conference with the best selection of professionals sharing knowledge and enjoyable moments, in favor of the industry.

We invite you to register at [email protected]

save the dates!