Save the date: The East & West Virtual Expo, the iGaming industry’s largest virtual expo

Award-winning gaming and betting technology provider BetConstruct has announced the launch of the East & West Virtual Expo, September 29-30, 2020.

The free virtual expo will bring together exhibitors and visitors from across several industries including payments, iGaming, and blockchain technology. Estimated 300 exhibitors and 10 000 visitors will join the two-day event where they can connect and interact in a real-life environment.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, the BetConstruct team decided to use the most advanced technology and their extensive expertise to help the industry keep moving forward and parallelly saving resources – time, money, and nature.

“We are happy to welcome our peers and everyone interested in connecting with the iGaming industry. Using cutting-edge technologies and our knowledge, we hope to reinvigorate and reconnect the industry,” commented Vigen Badalyan, BetConstruct CEO.

The East & West Virtual Expo is special in the tools and resources that will back the event. PandaMR‘s virtual halls and booths will create the impression of attending a real expo, where exhibitors will have the opportunity to showcase their products and offers. They will also be able to connect with visitors and other participants via voice and video chat, with spaces for private meetings. The main event, as well as a number of discussion panels and product presentations, will be held live. To make the expo even more unique, the organizers encouraged exhibitors to provide special offers and extras during the event.

To find out more about the East & West Virtual Expo, please visit eastandwest.com.