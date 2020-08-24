Vivo-Gaming-teams-up-with-Leap-Gaming

Vivo Gaming has signed a content distribution agreement with Leap Gaming, a top gaming provider! Leap games are MGA licensed and offer a top-notch gaming experience providing amazing visuals available on any device. Vivo Gaming is happy to add Leap Gaming to its third-party game’s portfolio. The wide range of games offered by Leap includes Virtual Sports, Table Games, and Slots, catching the player’s attention with high volatility, shifting wilds, wild multipliers, expanding wilds, free spins, and other in-game bonuses.

“State-of-the-art graphics and a lot of fun can be found in all the games provided by Leap and we are thrilled to share this unique experience with our customers and provide them with premium games,” said Faruq Salomon Head of Marketing

“Having our unique 3D games offering available across Vivo Gaming’s extensive footprint, reassures us that the need for immersive UX, quality and authentic content, is real. We look forward to a successful journey and a strong and lengthy partnership”, said Andreea Spiteri, Head of Customer Success

About Leap Gaming

Leap is one of the top Virtual sports providers, with extensive experience in creating ultra-realistic 3D games, deployable on multiple platforms. Our commitment to excellence has led us one step further, enabling us to extend our expertise into offering a multitude of other Casino games, alongside 3D slots and Virtual Sports Officialized content.

Website https://leap-gaming.com/

About Vivo Gaming

Vivo Gaming is an innovative company specializing in bringing emerging technologies into the online gaming industry with 15+ years of live dealer and B2B experience. We are a software supplier that offers a proprietary live dealer games platform streaming 24/7 from multiple studios worldwide; Bulgaria, Philippines, Georgia, Uruguay, and Colombia, as well as RNG and Sports platforms from the best suppliers in the world. Vivo Gaming provides top-notch gaming solutions for operators, entrepreneurs, and land-based casino owners.

Website https://www.vivogaming.com/